Large Print:

Under the southern sky / Kristy Woodson Harvey

Adult Fiction:

Armed n’ ready / Tee O’Fallon

Ballerinas / Rachel Kapelke-Dale

Bright burning things / Lisa Harding

Cat who saved books / Sōsuke Natsukawa

Chanel sisters / Judithe Little

City of shadows / Victoria Thompson

Far sector / N.K. Jemisin

Himawari House / Harmony Becker

Lock n’ load / Tee O’Fallon

Monsters / Barry Windsor-Smith

Murder under her skin / Stephen Spotswood

Museum of rain / Dave Eggers

Sea Hawke / Ted Bell

Shadows of Swanford Abbey / Julie Klassen

Sharpe’s assassin / Bernard Cornwell

Tell me how to be / Neel Patel

Truths I never told you / Kelly Rimmer

Waiting / Keum Suk Gendry-Kim

WEB Griffin Rogue asset / Brian Andrews

Adult Non-Fiction:

All who are weary / Emmy Kegler

Call us what we carry / Amanda Gorman

Citizen Cash / Michael S. Foley

Courage to be disliked / Ichiro Kishimi

Elephant in my kitchen / Françoise Malby-Anthony

Fodor’s best road trips in the USA / Fodor Travel Guides

Fodor’s Las Vegas / Fodor Travel Guides

Garbo / Robert Gottlieb

More Mediterranean / America’s Test Kitchen

Murder in Searcy / Deana Hamby Nall

Passport to heaven / Micah Wilder

Pottery for beginners / Kara Leigh Ford

Queerfully and wonderfully made / Leigh Finke

Sissy / Jacob Tobia

Star Wars life day cookbook / Jenn Fujikawa

Twelve Caesars / Mary Beard

Welcoming and affirming / Leigh Finke

When I grow up / Ken Krimstein

Wholehearted faith / Rachel Held Evans

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Big reveal / Jen Larsen

Coldest touch / Isabel Sterling

Excalibur curse / Kiersten White

Fools in love / Ashley Herring Blake

Girl giant and the jade war / Van Hoang

If this gets out / Sophie Gonzales

Juana & Lucas: muchas changes / Juana Medina

Legend of the maze / Thea Stilton

Living with Viola / Rosena Fung

Minecraft: Haven trials / Suyi Davies

Righteous / Renee Ahdieh

Spiked / Jon McGoran

Upper world / Femi Fadugba

Wake / Rebecca Hall

Who is Queen Elizabeth II? / Megan Stine

Your amazing teen brain / Elisa Nebolsine

