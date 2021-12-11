Large Print:
Under the southern sky / Kristy Woodson Harvey
Adult Fiction:
Armed n’ ready / Tee O’Fallon
Ballerinas / Rachel Kapelke-Dale
Bright burning things / Lisa Harding
Cat who saved books / Sōsuke Natsukawa
Chanel sisters / Judithe Little
City of shadows / Victoria Thompson
Far sector / N.K. Jemisin
Himawari House / Harmony Becker
Lock n’ load / Tee O’Fallon
Monsters / Barry Windsor-Smith
Murder under her skin / Stephen Spotswood
Museum of rain / Dave Eggers
Sea Hawke / Ted Bell
Shadows of Swanford Abbey / Julie Klassen
Sharpe’s assassin / Bernard Cornwell
Tell me how to be / Neel Patel
Truths I never told you / Kelly Rimmer
Waiting / Keum Suk Gendry-Kim
WEB Griffin Rogue asset / Brian Andrews
Adult Non-Fiction:
All who are weary / Emmy Kegler
Call us what we carry / Amanda Gorman
Citizen Cash / Michael S. Foley
Courage to be disliked / Ichiro Kishimi
Elephant in my kitchen / Françoise Malby-Anthony
Fodor’s best road trips in the USA / Fodor Travel Guides
Fodor’s Las Vegas / Fodor Travel Guides
Garbo / Robert Gottlieb
More Mediterranean / America’s Test Kitchen
Murder in Searcy / Deana Hamby Nall
Passport to heaven / Micah Wilder
Pottery for beginners / Kara Leigh Ford
Queerfully and wonderfully made / Leigh Finke
Sissy / Jacob Tobia
Star Wars life day cookbook / Jenn Fujikawa
Twelve Caesars / Mary Beard
Welcoming and affirming / Leigh Finke
When I grow up / Ken Krimstein
Wholehearted faith / Rachel Held Evans
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Big reveal / Jen Larsen
Coldest touch / Isabel Sterling
Excalibur curse / Kiersten White
Fools in love / Ashley Herring Blake
Girl giant and the jade war / Van Hoang
If this gets out / Sophie Gonzales
Juana & Lucas: muchas changes / Juana Medina
Legend of the maze / Thea Stilton
Living with Viola / Rosena Fung
Minecraft: Haven trials / Suyi Davies
Righteous / Renee Ahdieh
Spiked / Jon McGoran
Upper world / Femi Fadugba
Wake / Rebecca Hall
Who is Queen Elizabeth II? / Megan Stine
Your amazing teen brain / Elisa Nebolsine
