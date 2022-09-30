Large Print:
Marriage portrait / Maggie O’Farrell
Suspect / Scott Turow
Adult Fiction:
Best of friends / Kamila Shamsie
Death of an eye / Dana Stabenow
Disappearance of a scribe / Dana Stabenow
Duke not taken / Julia London
Fall guy / Archer Mayor
Falling stars / Fern Michaels
Furrows / Namwali Serpell
Genesis of misery / Neon Yang
Golden enclaves / Naomi Novik
House of hunger / Alexis Henderson
Jacqueline in Paris / Ann Mah
Leech / Hiron Ennes
Mary: an awakening of terror / Nat Cassidy
Meet me under the mistletoe / Jenny Bayliss
Murder on the Poet’s Walk / Ellery Adams
Next in line / Jeffrey Archer
One dark window / Rachel Gillig
Opposite of fate / Alison McGhee
Shadow murders / Jussi Adler-Olsen
Shrines of gaiety / Kate Atkinson
Spells for forgetting / Adrienne Young
Stranger on the island / Lisa Jackson
Suspect / Scott Turow
Sweet, soft, plenty rhythm / Laura Warrell
Treasure state / C. J. Box
We spread / Iain Reid
When the bough breaks / Jonathan Kellerman
Where we end and begin / Jane Igharo
Winners / Fredrik Backman
Witchful thinking / Celestine Martin
Adult Non-Fiction:
Billion years / Mike Rinder
Bridge to the sun / Bruce Henderson
By hands now known / Margaret A. Burnham
Fen, bog & swamp / Annie Proulx
Food52 simply genius / Kristen Miglore
Hard kick in the nuts / Stephen “Steve-O” Glover
Killing the legends / Bill O’Reilly
Live wire / Kelly Ripa
Love prescription / John Gottman
Predictive astrology / Bernadette Brady
Proof of stake / Vitalik Buterin
Pure magic / Judika Illes
Smart brevity / Jim VandeHei
Stay true / Hua Hsu
Teaching white supremacy / Donald Yacovone
This naked mind: nicotine / Anne Grace
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Afterlove / Tanya Byrne
Besties find their groove / Kayla Miller
Big Nate release the hounds / Lincoln Peirce
Demon in the wood / Leigh Bardugo
Door of no return / Kwame Alexander
Enemies / Svetlana Chmakova
Field guide to mermaids / Emily B. Martin
Foul lady fortune / Chloe Gong
How to succeed in witchcraft / Aislinn Brophy
Investigators heist and seek / John Green
Kingdom of the feared / Kerri Maniscalco
Michael Vey: the parasite / Richard Paul Evans
Miss Peregrine’s museum of wonders / Ransom Riggs
Muhammad Najem war reporter / Muhammad Najem
Oh Sal / Kevin Henkes
Ruby Finley vs. the interstellar invasion / K. Tempest Bradford
Soul of the deep / Natasha Bowen
Spells for lost things / Jenna Evans Welch
Tales of the prehistoric world / Kallie Moore
Tryout / Christina Soontornvat
Victory stand / Tommie Smith
Ways to share the joy / Renee Watson
What is the Stanley Cup? / Gail Herman
What was the Gold Rush? / Joan Holub
Where is the Grand Canyon? / Jim O’Connor
Who was Babe Ruth? / Joan Holub
Movies and TV series:
1883
Amityville Horror
Big Momma’s House
Boruto
Get Out
Goonies
Jimmy Neutron – Boy Genius
Ladykillers
Les Miserables
Let Me In
NCIS – Hawai’i
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Phantom of the Open
Thing
Twisted
