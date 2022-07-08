Large Print:

Second husband / Kate White

Suspects / Danielle Steel

Adult Fiction:

American royalty / Tracey Livesay

Bartender’s cure / Wesley Straton

Beyond the desert sands / Tracie Peterson

Catered doggie wedding / Isis Crawford

Cleopatra and Frankenstein / Coco Mellors

Cold, cold bones / Kathy Reichs

Dead romantics / Ashley Poston

Dear wife / Kimberly Belle

Donut disturb / Ellie Alexander

Dragon unbound / Donna Grant

Elsewhere / Alexis Schaitkin

Fellowship point / Alice Elliott Dark

German wife / Kelly Rimmer

Girl who survived / Lisa Jackson

Harlem sunset / Nekesa Afia

Hatchet Island / Paul Doiron

Locked room / Elly Griffiths

Long way home / Lynn Austin

Measure / Nikki Erlick

Outside / Ragnar Jonasson

Pizza girl / Jean Kyoung Frazier

Red on the river / Christine Feehan

Sands of Dune / Brian Herbert

Second husband / Kate White

Sleuth of Sherwood / Jay Ruud

Smolder / Helen Hardt

Suspects / Danielle Steel

This vicious grace / Emily Thiede

Thrust / Lidia Yuknavitch

Turning tide / Melody Carlson

Where daffodils blood / Laya Delray

Zorrie / Laird Hunt

Adult Non-Fiction:

Growing joy / Maria Failla

How to draw diverse manga / Saturday AM

Instaknits / Melissa Leapman

Just Tyrus / Tyrus

Last best hope / George Packer

Life in light / Mary Pipher

Rogues / Patrick Radden Keefe

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Blade breaker / Victoria Aveyard

City of magic / Avi

Clementine book 1 / Tillie Walden

Color of dragons / R. A. Salvatore

Fort / Gordon Korman

Haunting with the stars / R. L. Stine

Just dance / Sarah Mlynowski

Our crooked hearts / Melissa Albert

Secret princess / Margaret Stohl

Shy stegosaurus of Cricket Creek / Evelyn Sibley Lampman

Stealing infinity / Alyson Noel

Super cup face-off / Geronimo Stilton

Too pig to fail / Rob Harrell

Movies and TV series:

Akeelah and the Bee

Better Call Saul

Bewitched

Beyyt & Coretta

Boyz N the Hood

Chi-Raq

Counterfeiters

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Doctor Who – The Evil of the Daleks

Doctor Zhivago

Eyeye

Fantastic Beasts – Secrets of Dumbledore

Fatherhood

Founder

Hacksaw Ridge

Human Stain

Ida

Infinite Storm

Interpreter

Kind of a Funny Story

L.A. Confidential

Ladies Man

Morbius

Nancy Drew

Outfit

Practical Magic

Race

Remains of the Day

Robert the Bruce

Santa Clause

Santa Clause 2

Sea Inside

Secret in their Eyes

Semi-Pro

Stepford Wives

To Die For

To Rome with Love

Trainspotting

Vow

Waiting to Exhale

Zookeeper’s Wife

