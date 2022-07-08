Large Print:
Second husband / Kate White
Suspects / Danielle Steel
Adult Fiction:
American royalty / Tracey Livesay
Bartender’s cure / Wesley Straton
Beyond the desert sands / Tracie Peterson
Catered doggie wedding / Isis Crawford
Cleopatra and Frankenstein / Coco Mellors
Cold, cold bones / Kathy Reichs
Dead romantics / Ashley Poston
Dear wife / Kimberly Belle
Donut disturb / Ellie Alexander
Dragon unbound / Donna Grant
Elsewhere / Alexis Schaitkin
Fellowship point / Alice Elliott Dark
German wife / Kelly Rimmer
Girl who survived / Lisa Jackson
Harlem sunset / Nekesa Afia
Hatchet Island / Paul Doiron
Locked room / Elly Griffiths
Long way home / Lynn Austin
Measure / Nikki Erlick
Outside / Ragnar Jonasson
Pizza girl / Jean Kyoung Frazier
Red on the river / Christine Feehan
Sands of Dune / Brian Herbert
Sleuth of Sherwood / Jay Ruud
Smolder / Helen Hardt
This vicious grace / Emily Thiede
Thrust / Lidia Yuknavitch
Turning tide / Melody Carlson
Where daffodils blood / Laya Delray
Zorrie / Laird Hunt
Adult Non-Fiction:
Growing joy / Maria Failla
How to draw diverse manga / Saturday AM
Instaknits / Melissa Leapman
Just Tyrus / Tyrus
Last best hope / George Packer
Life in light / Mary Pipher
Rogues / Patrick Radden Keefe
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Blade breaker / Victoria Aveyard
City of magic / Avi
Clementine book 1 / Tillie Walden
Color of dragons / R. A. Salvatore
Fort / Gordon Korman
Haunting with the stars / R. L. Stine
Just dance / Sarah Mlynowski
Our crooked hearts / Melissa Albert
Secret princess / Margaret Stohl
Shy stegosaurus of Cricket Creek / Evelyn Sibley Lampman
Stealing infinity / Alyson Noel
Super cup face-off / Geronimo Stilton
Too pig to fail / Rob Harrell
Movies and TV series:
Akeelah and the Bee
Better Call Saul
Bewitched
Beyyt & Coretta
Boyz N the Hood
Chi-Raq
Counterfeiters
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Doctor Who – The Evil of the Daleks
Doctor Zhivago
Eyeye
Fantastic Beasts – Secrets of Dumbledore
Fatherhood
Founder
Hacksaw Ridge
Human Stain
Ida
Infinite Storm
Interpreter
Kind of a Funny Story
L.A. Confidential
Ladies Man
Morbius
Nancy Drew
Outfit
Practical Magic
Race
Remains of the Day
Robert the Bruce
Santa Clause
Santa Clause 2
Sea Inside
Secret in their Eyes
Semi-Pro
Stepford Wives
To Die For
To Rome with Love
Trainspotting
Vow
Waiting to Exhale
Zookeeper’s Wife
