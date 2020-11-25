Large Print

All that glitters / Danielle Steel

Daylight / David Baldacci

Adult Fiction

All that glitters / Danielle Steel

Bane’s choice / Alyssa Day

Before the coffee gets cold / Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Blended quilt / Wanda Brunstetter

Boy toy / Nicola Marsh

Break the day / Lara Adrian

Bright and breaking sea / Chloe Neill

Burning god / R. F. Kuang

Daylight / David Baldacci

Hot to trot / M. C. Beaton

Lady upstairs / Halley Sutton

Piece of my heart / Mary Higgins Clark

Plunge / Joe Hill

Rhythm of war / Brandon Sanderson

Shadow of the dragon / Tom Clancy

Star-crossed sisters of Tuscany / Lori Nelson Spielman

Tucker / Emily March

V2 / Robert Harris

Witch hunter / Max Seeck

Adult Non-Fiction

East / Meera Sodha

Frontier follies / Ree Drummond

Greenlights / Matthew McConaughey

Kilo / Toby Muse

Metropolis / Ben Wilson

Murder of innocence / James Patterson

No time like the future / Michael J. Fox

Oak Flat / Lauren Redniss

Oh she glows for dinner / Angela Liddon

Power of Adrienne Rich / Hilary Holladay

Promised land / Barack Obama

Tasty adulating / Buzzfeed

This just speaks to me / Hoda Kotb

Understanding the golf swing / Manuel de la Torre

Juvenile and Young Adult

Big, fun kids cookbook / Food Network

Fetch! A how to speak dog training guide / Aubre Andrus

Into the forest / Christiane Dorion

Llama llama loose tooth drama / Anna Dewdney

Magic in changing your stars / Leah Henderson

Never and forever / Cressida Cowell

No adults allowed / Gavin Than

Patricia’s vision / Michelle Lord

Pounce! A how to speak cat training guide / Gary Weitzman

Rise of the Halfling king / David Bowles

Super fake love song / David Yoon

These violent delights / Chloe Gong

This is your time / Ruby Bridges

Unlocked / Shannon Messenger

Way back / Gavriel Savit

Movies and TV series:

Antebellum

Coma

DC Superhero Girls – Hero of the Year

Fraggle Rock

Ghost Stories

Legends of Oz

Peaky Blinders

Penguins of Madagascar – Operation DVD Premiere

Planes

Psych

Rango

Secret Garden

Strawberry Shortcake – Berry Big Adventures

Strawberry Shortcake – Rockaberry Roll

VeggieTales – St. Nicholas

Woody Woodpecker

Music

Lullabies / Dave Brubeck

