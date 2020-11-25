Large Print
All that glitters / Danielle Steel
Daylight / David Baldacci
Adult Fiction
All that glitters / Danielle Steel
Bane’s choice / Alyssa Day
Before the coffee gets cold / Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Blended quilt / Wanda Brunstetter
Boy toy / Nicola Marsh
Break the day / Lara Adrian
Bright and breaking sea / Chloe Neill
Burning god / R. F. Kuang
Daylight / David Baldacci
Hot to trot / M. C. Beaton
Lady upstairs / Halley Sutton
Piece of my heart / Mary Higgins Clark
Plunge / Joe Hill
Rhythm of war / Brandon Sanderson
Shadow of the dragon / Tom Clancy
Star-crossed sisters of Tuscany / Lori Nelson Spielman
Tucker / Emily March
V2 / Robert Harris
Witch hunter / Max Seeck
Adult Non-Fiction
East / Meera Sodha
Frontier follies / Ree Drummond
Greenlights / Matthew McConaughey
Kilo / Toby Muse
Metropolis / Ben Wilson
Murder of innocence / James Patterson
No time like the future / Michael J. Fox
Oak Flat / Lauren Redniss
Oh she glows for dinner / Angela Liddon
Power of Adrienne Rich / Hilary Holladay
Promised land / Barack Obama
Tasty adulating / Buzzfeed
This just speaks to me / Hoda Kotb
Understanding the golf swing / Manuel de la Torre
Juvenile and Young Adult
Big, fun kids cookbook / Food Network
Fetch! A how to speak dog training guide / Aubre Andrus
Into the forest / Christiane Dorion
Llama llama loose tooth drama / Anna Dewdney
Magic in changing your stars / Leah Henderson
Never and forever / Cressida Cowell
No adults allowed / Gavin Than
Patricia’s vision / Michelle Lord
Pounce! A how to speak cat training guide / Gary Weitzman
Rise of the Halfling king / David Bowles
Super fake love song / David Yoon
These violent delights / Chloe Gong
This is your time / Ruby Bridges
Unlocked / Shannon Messenger
Way back / Gavriel Savit
Movies and TV series:
Antebellum
Coma
DC Superhero Girls – Hero of the Year
Fraggle Rock
Ghost Stories
Legends of Oz
Peaky Blinders
Penguins of Madagascar – Operation DVD Premiere
Planes
Psych
Rango
Secret Garden
Strawberry Shortcake – Berry Big Adventures
Strawberry Shortcake – Rockaberry Roll
VeggieTales – St. Nicholas
Woody Woodpecker
Music
Lullabies / Dave Brubeck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.