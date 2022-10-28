Large Print:
Christmas spirit / Debbbie Macomber
Last night in London / Karen White
Adult Fiction:
Amish surprise / Shelley Shepard Gray
Anywhere you run / Wanda M. Morris
Atlas paradox / Olivie Blake
Behind her lives / Briana Cole
Cape doctor / E. J. Levy
Christmas hummingbird / Davis Bunn
Christmas spirit / Debbie Macomber
Confessions of Matthew Strong / Ousmane K. Power-Greene
Dashing through the snowbirds / Donna Andrews
Heart full of headstones / Ian Rankin
It starts with us / Colleen Hoover
Liberation day / George Saunders
Livid / Patricia Cornwell
Lore Olympus volume 3 / Rachel Smythe
Marmee / Sarah Miller
No plan B / Lee and Andrew Child
Passenger / Cormac McCarthy
Santa’s little yelpers / David Rosenfelt
Signal fires / Dani Shapiro
Singularities / John Banville
Spare man / Mary Robinette Kowal
Thief of fate / Jude Deveraux
Titans of war / Wilbur Smith
Adult Non-Fiction:
Adrift: America in 100 charts / Scott Galloway
Battle cry of the Siamese kitten / Philipp Schott
Boldly go / William Shatner
Botticelli’s secret / Joseph Luzzi
Cartooning made easy / Margherita Cole
Come up / Jonathan Abrams
Extraordinary life of an ordinary man / Paul Newman
Family outing / Jessi Hempel
Ghetto gastro presents Black Power cookbook / Jon Gray
Go here instead / DK
Go-to dinners / Ina Garten
Home to stay /Ray Bradbury
Inciting joy / Ross Gay
Justice corrupted / Ted Cruz
Mastering magick / Mat Auryn
Milk Street: cook what you have / Christopher Kimball
My travels with Mrs. Kennedy / Clint Hill
Odd cross to bear / Anne Blue Wills
Plant coach / Nick Cutsumpas
Psychic witch / Mat Auryn
Revolutionary: Samuel Adams / Stacy Schiff
Sassoons / Joseph Sassoon
Skillful forager / Leda Meredith
Slouching towards utopia / J. Bradford De Long
Song of the cell / Siddhartha Mukherjee
Studio Ghibli cookbook / Minh-Tri Vo
Uphill / Jemele Hill
Waypoints / Sam Heughan
Wild new world / Dan Flores
Wild witchcraft / Rebecca Beyer
You are my sunshine / Sean Dietrich
Juvenile and Young Adult:
All will be well / Lacy Finn Borgo
Anne of Greenville / Mariko Tamaki
Apprentice, Lord of Darkness / Cedric Asna
Beginner’s guide to being human / Matt Forrest Esenwine
Coldfire curse / Jordan Quinn
Constantine: distorted illusion / Kami Garcia
Delicates / Brenna Thummler
Diper overload / Jeff Kinney
Dog squad: cat chase / Chris Grabenstein
Doughnuts and doom / Balazs Lorinczi
Frizzy / Claribel A. Ortega
Garvey in the dark / Nikki Grimes
Happy stories for nature lovers / Dawn Casey
Heartstopper yearbook / Alice Oseman
Little prayers for ordinary days / Katherine Hutson and Tish Harrison Warren
Little vampire / Angela Sommer-Bodenburg
Maze cutter / James Dashner
Night hunt / Jordan Quinn
Night of the raven, dawn of the dove / Rati Mehrotra
Princess of souls / Alexandra Christo
Religion around the world / Sonja Hagander
Serwa Boateng’s guide to vampire hunting / Roseanne A. Brown
Shadow hills / Jordan Quinn
Side effects / Ted Anderson
Sparrows in the wind / Gail Carson Levine
Stern chase / John Flanagan
Stories of my life / Katherine Paterson
Stroke of midnight / Jordan Quinn
Tower of life / Chana Stiefel
Twas the season of Advent / Glenys Nellist
Twelfth grade night / Molly Booth
Unicornado / Dana Simpson
Welcome to St. Hell: my trans teen misadventure / Lewis Hancox
Winglets quartet / Tui Sutherland
Women in art / Rachel Ignotofsky
World of the first Christians / Marc Olson
Movies and TV series:
Almost Famous
Amistad
Beetlejuice – The Series
Book of Life
Coco
E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial
Frankenweenie
Frequency
Halloweentown 1 & 2
Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey
Hocus Pocus
James & the Giant Peach
LEGO Star Wars – Freemaker Adventures
Little Shop of Horrors
Mack & Rita
Monster House
Monsters Inc.
Monsters University
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Outlander
Psycho
Scooby-Doo – Return to Zombie Island
Secret Life of Pets
Shetland
Time to Kill
Twilight
We Bought a Zoo
