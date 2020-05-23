Adult Fiction:
Beach read / Emily Henry
Boys of Alabama / Genevieve Hudson
Happy & you know it / Laura Hankin
Motion of the body through space / Lionel Shriver
My mother’s chamomile / Susie Finkbeiner
On Ocean Boulevard / Mary Alice Monroe
Paint chips / Susie Finkbeiner
Queen’s secret / Karen Harper
Rodham / Curtis Sittenfeld
Seeing darkness / Heather Graham
Shadow flight / Christine Feehan
Shiner / Amy Jo Burns
Someone like you / Karen Kingsbury
Sun sister / Lucinda Riley
These women / Ivy Pochoda
To wake the giant / Jeff Shaara
Week at the shore / Barbara Delinsky
Adult Non-Fiction
Healing from hidden abuse / Shannon Thomas
Hilarious world of depression / John Moe
Manic manager / Diane Martin
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Ballad of songbirds and snakes / Suzanne Collins
Cursed / Jen Calonita
Framed / James Ponti
Sting / Jude Watson
Trapped / James Ponti
Vanished / James Ponti
Wildlife according to Og the frog / Betty Birney
Wished / Jen Calonita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.