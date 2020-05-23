Adult Fiction:

Beach read / Emily Henry

Boys of Alabama / Genevieve Hudson

Happy & you know it / Laura Hankin

Motion of the body through space / Lionel Shriver

My mother’s chamomile / Susie Finkbeiner

On Ocean Boulevard / Mary Alice Monroe

Paint chips / Susie Finkbeiner

Queen’s secret / Karen Harper

Rodham / Curtis Sittenfeld

Seeing darkness / Heather Graham

Shadow flight / Christine Feehan

Shiner / Amy Jo Burns

Someone like you / Karen Kingsbury

Sun sister / Lucinda Riley

These women / Ivy Pochoda

To wake the giant / Jeff Shaara

Week at the shore / Barbara Delinsky

Adult Non-Fiction

Healing from hidden abuse / Shannon Thomas

Hilarious world of depression / John Moe

Manic manager / Diane Martin

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Ballad of songbirds and snakes / Suzanne Collins

Cursed / Jen Calonita

Framed / James Ponti

Sting / Jude Watson

Trapped / James Ponti

Vanished / James Ponti

Wildlife according to Og the frog / Betty Birney

Wished / Jen Calonita

