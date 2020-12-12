Large Print:

Promised land / Barack Obama

Adult Fiction:

Arctic fury / Greer Macallister

Berlin girl / Mandy Robotham

Castaway in Cornwall / Julie Klassen

Chicken sisters / K. J. Dell’Antonia

Coffee corner / Amy Clipston

Daydream cabin / Carolyn Brown

Divorcing / Susan Taubes

Eddie’s boy / Thomas Perry

Fool me twice / Jeff Lindsay

Harpy / Megan Hunter

How to catch a queen / Alyssa Cole

How to fail at flirting / Denise Williams

Jolene / Mercedes Lackey

Layla / Colleen Hoover

Perestroika in Paris / Jane Smiley

Take it back / Kia Abdullah

Ten things I hate about the duke / Loretta Chase

This time next year / Sophie Cousens

To be a man / Nicole Krauss

Warm heart in winter / J. R. Ward

Adult Non-Fiction:

Badass habits / Jen Sincero

Bag man / Rachel Maddow

Carnivore code / Paul Saladino

Cheeky / Ariella Elovic

Complete plant-based cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen

First principles / Thomas E. Ricks

How not to diet cookbook /Michael Greger

It’s never too late / Kathie Lee Gifford

Last days of John Lennon / James Patterson

Long time coming / Michael Eric Dyson

Mediocre / Ijeoma Oluo

Soil science for gardeners / Robert Pavlis

Tecumseh and the prophet / Peter Cozzens

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Admission / Julie Buxbaum

Black friend / Frederick Joseph

Cat Kid comic club / Dav Pilkey

Cousins / Karen M. McManus

D (a tale of two worlds) / Michel Faber

Heiress apparently / Diana Ma

Love curse of Melody McIntyre / Robin Talley

Max & the Midknights battle of the bodkins / Lincoln Peirce

Persephone the grateful / Joan Holub

Rainforest rescue / Thea Stilton

Rule of all / Ashley Saunders

Shuri: Wakanda forever / Nnedi Okorafor

Sky beyond the storm / Sabaa Tahir

Smartest kid in the universe / Chris Grabenstein

Movies and TV series:

Ava

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Hunger Games

Inspector Lewis

Meet the Parents

Midsomer Murders

Mork & Mindy

Once Upon a Time in the West

Pretty Woman

Steel Magnolias

Thelma & Louise

True Grit

Unreasonable Man

Water Horse

Music:

Art of the Mandolin / Avi Avital

