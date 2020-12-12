Large Print:
Promised land / Barack Obama
Adult Fiction:
Arctic fury / Greer Macallister
Berlin girl / Mandy Robotham
Castaway in Cornwall / Julie Klassen
Chicken sisters / K. J. Dell’Antonia
Coffee corner / Amy Clipston
Daydream cabin / Carolyn Brown
Divorcing / Susan Taubes
Eddie’s boy / Thomas Perry
Fool me twice / Jeff Lindsay
Harpy / Megan Hunter
How to catch a queen / Alyssa Cole
How to fail at flirting / Denise Williams
Jolene / Mercedes Lackey
Layla / Colleen Hoover
Perestroika in Paris / Jane Smiley
Take it back / Kia Abdullah
Ten things I hate about the duke / Loretta Chase
This time next year / Sophie Cousens
To be a man / Nicole Krauss
Warm heart in winter / J. R. Ward
Adult Non-Fiction:
Badass habits / Jen Sincero
Bag man / Rachel Maddow
Carnivore code / Paul Saladino
Cheeky / Ariella Elovic
Complete plant-based cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen
First principles / Thomas E. Ricks
How not to diet cookbook /Michael Greger
It’s never too late / Kathie Lee Gifford
Last days of John Lennon / James Patterson
Long time coming / Michael Eric Dyson
Mediocre / Ijeoma Oluo
Soil science for gardeners / Robert Pavlis
Tecumseh and the prophet / Peter Cozzens
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Admission / Julie Buxbaum
Black friend / Frederick Joseph
Cat Kid comic club / Dav Pilkey
Cousins / Karen M. McManus
D (a tale of two worlds) / Michel Faber
Heiress apparently / Diana Ma
Love curse of Melody McIntyre / Robin Talley
Max & the Midknights battle of the bodkins / Lincoln Peirce
Persephone the grateful / Joan Holub
Rainforest rescue / Thea Stilton
Rule of all / Ashley Saunders
Shuri: Wakanda forever / Nnedi Okorafor
Sky beyond the storm / Sabaa Tahir
Smartest kid in the universe / Chris Grabenstein
Movies and TV series:
Ava
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Hunger Games
Inspector Lewis
Meet the Parents
Midsomer Murders
Mork & Mindy
Once Upon a Time in the West
Pretty Woman
Steel Magnolias
Thelma & Louise
True Grit
Unreasonable Man
Water Horse
Music:
Art of the Mandolin / Avi Avital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.