Large Print:
1st case / James Patterson
Bombshell / Stuart Woods
Half Moon Bay / Jonathan Kellerman
Hideaway / Nora Roberts
Adult Fiction:
1st case / James Patterson
Deadlock / Catherine Coulter
Death wins a goldfish / Brian Rea
End of her / Shari Lapena
Faking under the mistletoe / Ashley Shepherd
Geometry of holding hands / Alexander McCall Smith
GodPretty in the tobacco field / Kim Michele Richardson
His & hers / Alice Feeney
Liar’s bench / Kim Michele Richardson
Playing nice / JP Delaney
Remembrance / Rita Woods
Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne evolution / Robert Ludlum
Romeantically challenged / Marina Adair
Texas rich / Fern Michaels
To catch a witch / Heather Blake
Yellow crocus / Laila Ibrahim
Adult Non-Fiction:
50 mindful steps to self-esteem / Janetti Marotta
Begin again / Eddie Glaude
Changing to thrive / James Prochaska
Cold vanish / Jon Billman
Dream big / Bob Goff
Get out of your head / Jennie Allen
Happiness will follow / Mike Hawthorne
Love does / Bob Goff
Memorial Drive / Natasha Trethewey
Shadow network / Anne Nelson
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bad blood / Carly Anne West
City of secrets / Victoria Ying
I heard a sound / David Ward
Missing pieces / Carly Anne West
Shirley Chisholm is a verb / Veronica Chambers
Thief among the trees / Sabaa Tahir
Waking nightmare / Carly Anne West
Movies and TV series:
American Horror Story season 8
Current War
Death in Paradise
Fail Safe
Good Omens
Harley Quinn
Land
One Cut of the Dead
Queen of the Desert
Return to Me
Silence
Snowpiercer
Sonata
Sullivan’s Travels
Supernatural
Tigers are not Afraid
Twilight Zone
Underwater
Windermere Children
Music:
Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple
Heartbreaker – Dolly Parton
Just Coolin’ – Art Blakey
McCoy Tyner Plays Ellington
Resurrection Letters – Andrew Peterson
