Large Print:

1st case / James Patterson

Bombshell / Stuart Woods

Half Moon Bay / Jonathan Kellerman

Hideaway / Nora Roberts

Adult Fiction:

1st case / James Patterson

Deadlock / Catherine Coulter

Death wins a goldfish / Brian Rea

End of her / Shari Lapena

Faking under the mistletoe / Ashley Shepherd

Geometry of holding hands / Alexander McCall Smith

GodPretty in the tobacco field / Kim Michele Richardson

His & hers / Alice Feeney

Liar’s bench / Kim Michele Richardson

Playing nice / JP Delaney

Remembrance / Rita Woods

Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne evolution / Robert Ludlum

Romeantically challenged / Marina Adair

Texas rich / Fern Michaels

To catch a witch / Heather Blake

Yellow crocus / Laila Ibrahim

Adult Non-Fiction:

50 mindful steps to self-esteem / Janetti Marotta

Begin again / Eddie Glaude

Changing to thrive / James Prochaska

Cold vanish / Jon Billman

Dream big / Bob Goff

Get out of your head / Jennie Allen

Happiness will follow / Mike Hawthorne

Love does / Bob Goff

Memorial Drive / Natasha Trethewey

Shadow network / Anne Nelson

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Bad blood / Carly Anne West

City of secrets / Victoria Ying

I heard a sound / David Ward

Missing pieces / Carly Anne West

Shirley Chisholm is a verb / Veronica Chambers

Thief among the trees / Sabaa Tahir

Waking nightmare / Carly Anne West

Movies and TV series:

American Horror Story season 8

Current War

Death in Paradise

Fail Safe

Good Omens

Harley Quinn

Land

One Cut of the Dead

Queen of the Desert

Return to Me

Silence

Snowpiercer

Sonata

Sullivan’s Travels

Supernatural

Tigers are not Afraid

Twilight Zone

Underwater

Windermere Children

Music:

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Heartbreaker – Dolly Parton

Just Coolin’ – Art Blakey

McCoy Tyner Plays Ellington

Resurrection Letters – Andrew Peterson

