Large Print:

Fair warning / Michael Connelly

Adult Fiction:

Bombshell / Stuart Woods

Careful what you click for / Mary Morrison

Eagle station / Dale Brown

Fair warning / Michael Connelly

Furmidable foes / Rita Mae Brown

Girls of summer / Nancy Thayer

Hideaway / Nora Roberts

Life without water / Marci Bolden

Murder at Melrose Court / Karen Menuhin

Recipe for persuasion / Sonali Dev

Something to talk about / Meryl Wilsner

Truth and justice / Fern Michaels

Wrath of Poseidon / Clive Cussler

Adult Non-Fiction:

Rage becomes her / Soraya Chemaly

Simply living well / Julia Watkins

This is what America looks like / Ilhan Omar

Unapologetic guide to Black mental health / Rheeda Walker

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Black flamingo / Dean Atta

Mermaid, the witch, and the sea / Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Out now / Saundra Mitchell

Parachutes / Kelly Yang

Movies and TV series:

American horror story

Any given Sunday

Brighton Rock

Count of Monte Cristo

Emma

Fear the walking dead

Good place

Inspector calls

Modern Family

Mystery of the wax museum

Night my number came up

Ordinary love

Sonic the hedgehog

Top Gun

Way back

