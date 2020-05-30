Large Print:
Fair warning / Michael Connelly
Adult Fiction:
Bombshell / Stuart Woods
Careful what you click for / Mary Morrison
Eagle station / Dale Brown
Fair warning / Michael Connelly
Furmidable foes / Rita Mae Brown
Girls of summer / Nancy Thayer
Hideaway / Nora Roberts
Life without water / Marci Bolden
Murder at Melrose Court / Karen Menuhin
Recipe for persuasion / Sonali Dev
Something to talk about / Meryl Wilsner
Truth and justice / Fern Michaels
Wrath of Poseidon / Clive Cussler
Adult Non-Fiction:
Rage becomes her / Soraya Chemaly
Simply living well / Julia Watkins
This is what America looks like / Ilhan Omar
Unapologetic guide to Black mental health / Rheeda Walker
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Black flamingo / Dean Atta
Mermaid, the witch, and the sea / Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Out now / Saundra Mitchell
Parachutes / Kelly Yang
Movies and TV series:
American horror story
Any given Sunday
Brighton Rock
Count of Monte Cristo
Emma
Fear the walking dead
Good place
Inspector calls
Modern Family
Mystery of the wax museum
Night my number came up
Ordinary love
Sonic the hedgehog
Top Gun
Way back
