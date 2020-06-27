Large Print
Breakthrough / Will Cook
Chasing the white lion / James Hannibal
Cholla kid / Jackson Cole
Cry of the raven / Morgan Busse
Daddy’s girls / Danielle Steel
Emerald affair / Janet MacLeod Trotter
Empty nesters / Carolyn Brown
Enamored / J.S. Scott
Evil men do / John McMahon
German house / Annette Hess
Harbor secrets / Melody Carlson
In an absent dream / Seanan McGuire
Last train to London / Meg Waite Clayton
Lazy H feud / Ed La Vanway
Matchmaking can be murder / Amanda Flower
No name / Richard Wheeler
Out of the attic / V.C. Andrews
Reasonable doubt / Phillip Margolin
Redeemed / Tim Pears
Rope burn / William Johnstone
Rosanna’s gift / Susan Lantz Simpson
Salt River / Randy Wayne White
Selah / Lisa Bergren
Starfish Pier / Irene Hannon
Trail’s end / Wiliam MacLeod Raine
Vanishing half / Brit Bennett
Adult Fiction:Girl from Widow Hills / Megan Miranda
Mist / Ragnar Jonasson
Party of two / Jasmine Guilllory
People of the canyons / Katheen Gear
Shadows of Foxworth / V.C. Andrews
Take a hint, Dani Brown / Talia Hibbert
White pines summer / Sherryl Woods
Adult Non-Fiction:
Breath / James Nestor
Room where it happened / John Bolton
Twisted: the tangled history of Black hair / Emma Dabiri
Walking to the end of the world / Beth Jusino
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Gryphon’s lair / Kelley Armstrong
Marie Curie and the power of persistence / Karla Valenti
Zenobia July / Lisa Bunker
Movies and TV series:
All That Jazz
Ben-Hur
Dark Phoenix
Farewell
Good Fight
Lost Transmissions
Manifest
Watchmen
Music:
Homegrown / Neil Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.