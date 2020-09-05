Large Print:

Chaos / Iris Johansen

When no one is watching / Alyssa Cole

Adult Fiction:

All the devils are here / Louise Penny

Bridges at Toko-ri / James Michener

Chaos / Iris Johansen

Coal tattoo / Silas House

Comanche / Brett Riley

Dark song / Christine Feehan

Death in the dark / Emily Kimmelman

Delta force rescue / Elle James

Eighth detective / Alex Pavesi

Harbinger II / Jonathan Cahn

Last story of Mina Lee / Nancy Jooyoun Kim

Lying life of adults / Elena Ferrante

Rogue of one’s own / Evie Dunmore

Thrawn: ascendancy / Timothy Zahn

Transcendent kingdom / Yaa Gyasi

Unleashed / Emily Kimmelman

Watermen / James Michener

Winter’s mourn / Mary Stone

Adult Non-Fiction:

Abuse and power / Carter Page

Cannabis / Box Brown

Defender in chief / John Yoo

False alarm / Bjorn Lomborg

It was all a lie / Stuart Stevens

Our lady of perpetual hunger / Lisa Donovan

Please stop helping us / Jason L. Riley

Tales from the ant world / Edward O. Wilson

Violence inside us / Chris Murphy

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Battle for Crystal Castle / Geronimo Stilton

Before the ever after / Jacqueline Woodson

Big Nate: the gerbil ate my homework / Lincoln Peirce

Blood and honey / Shelby Mahurin

Cemetery boys / Aiden Thomas

Dog Man: grime and punishment / Dav Pilkey

Graystripe’s vow / Erin Hunter

I survived the California wildfires, 2018 / Lauren Tarshis

Lost book of the white / Cassandra Clare

Lost Wonderland diaries / J. Scott Savage

M is for magic / Neil Gaiman

Majesty / Katharine McGee

Max Einstein saves the future / James Patterson

Mulan: before the sword / Grace Lin

Not your #lovestory / Sonia Hartl

Punching the air / Ibi Zoboi

Shadow crosser / J.C. Cervantes

Silver arrow / Lev Grossman

Skeleton key mystery / Gertrude Chandler Warner

Teen Titans: beast boy / Kami Garcia

Tune it out / Jamie Sumner

Very merry Christmas / Geronimo Stilton

We are not free / Traci Chee

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.