Large Print:
Chaos / Iris Johansen
When no one is watching / Alyssa Cole
Adult Fiction:
All the devils are here / Louise Penny
Bridges at Toko-ri / James Michener
Chaos / Iris Johansen
Coal tattoo / Silas House
Comanche / Brett Riley
Dark song / Christine Feehan
Death in the dark / Emily Kimmelman
Delta force rescue / Elle James
Eighth detective / Alex Pavesi
Harbinger II / Jonathan Cahn
Last story of Mina Lee / Nancy Jooyoun Kim
Lying life of adults / Elena Ferrante
Rogue of one’s own / Evie Dunmore
Thrawn: ascendancy / Timothy Zahn
Transcendent kingdom / Yaa Gyasi
Unleashed / Emily Kimmelman
Watermen / James Michener
Winter’s mourn / Mary Stone
Adult Non-Fiction:
Abuse and power / Carter Page
Cannabis / Box Brown
Defender in chief / John Yoo
False alarm / Bjorn Lomborg
It was all a lie / Stuart Stevens
Our lady of perpetual hunger / Lisa Donovan
Please stop helping us / Jason L. Riley
Tales from the ant world / Edward O. Wilson
Violence inside us / Chris Murphy
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Battle for Crystal Castle / Geronimo Stilton
Before the ever after / Jacqueline Woodson
Big Nate: the gerbil ate my homework / Lincoln Peirce
Blood and honey / Shelby Mahurin
Cemetery boys / Aiden Thomas
Dog Man: grime and punishment / Dav Pilkey
Graystripe’s vow / Erin Hunter
I survived the California wildfires, 2018 / Lauren Tarshis
Lost book of the white / Cassandra Clare
Lost Wonderland diaries / J. Scott Savage
M is for magic / Neil Gaiman
Majesty / Katharine McGee
Max Einstein saves the future / James Patterson
Mulan: before the sword / Grace Lin
Not your #lovestory / Sonia Hartl
Punching the air / Ibi Zoboi
Shadow crosser / J.C. Cervantes
Silver arrow / Lev Grossman
Skeleton key mystery / Gertrude Chandler Warner
Teen Titans: beast boy / Kami Garcia
Tune it out / Jamie Sumner
Very merry Christmas / Geronimo Stilton
We are not free / Traci Chee
