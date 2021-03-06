Large Print

Serpentine / Jonathan Kellerman

Adult Fiction

Affair / Danielle Steel

Band of sisters / Lauren Willig

Brass queen / Elizabeth Chatsworth

Calder brand / Janet Dailey

Cold cruel kiss / Toni Anderson

Committed / Viet Thanh Nguyen

Conductors / Nicole Glover

Covid chronicles / Kendra Boileau

Cross her heart / Melinda Leigh

Dark sky / C. J. Box

Death by chocolate snickerdoodle / Sarah Graves

Desolation called peace / Arkady Martine

Destined for you / Tracie Peterson

Drowned country / Emily Tesh

Eagle and the viper / Loren D. Estleman

Every last fear / Alex Finlay

Float plan / Trish Doller

Flowers of darkness / Tatiana de Rosnay

Friends without benefits / Marci Bolden

From this moment / Kim Vogel Sawyer

Haunted hibiscus / Laura Childs

Honey girl / Morgan Rogers

Infinite / Brian Freeman

Infinite country / Patricia Engel

Kaiser’s web / Steve Berry

Kingdom of shadow and light / Karen Marie Moning

Kitchen front / Jennifer Ryan

Klara and the sun / Kazuo Ishiguro

Later / Stephen King

Life after death / Sister Souljah

Lightning game / Christine Feehan

Lost apothecary / Sarah Penner

Moonlight school / Suzanne Woods Fisher

Postscript murders / Elly Griffiths

Prince of spies / Elizabeth Camden

Quiet in her bones / Nalini Singh

Russian cage / Charlaine Harris

Sawbones / Pamela Fagan Hutchins

See her die / Melinda Leigh

Situation normal / Leonard Richardson

Smash-up / Ali Benjamin

Smoke / Joe Ide

Snake oil / Pamela Fagan Hutchins

Spellmaker / Charlie N. Holmberg

Streets have no queen / JaQuavis Coleman

Triple chocolate cheesecake murder / Joanne Fluke

Twist / Tom Grass

We begin at the end / Chris Whitaker

Wrong alibi / Christina Dodd

Adult Non-Fiction

Arithmetic / Paul Lockhart

Bunker / Bradley Garrett

Celebrity / Susan J. Douglas

Dusk, night, dawn / Anne Lamott

Follow the flock / Sally Coulthard

Fourteen (talks) by (age) 14 / Michelle Icard

Good apple / Elizabeth Passarella

Hooked / Michael Moss

Nomadland / Jessica Bruder

Pegan diet / Mark Hyman

Philosophy for polar explorers / Erling Kagge

Professional troublemaker / Luvvie Ajayi Jones

Queens of the Crusades / Alison Weir

Soul of a woman / Isabel Allende

Spymaster of Baghdad / Margaret Coker

To raise a boy / Emma Brown

Tom Stoppard / Herminone Lee

Useful delusions / Shankar Vedantam

Want me / Tracy Clark-Flory

You are not alone / Jen McDonald

Juvenile and Young Adult

Axe of sundering / M. L. Forman

Big Nate in your face / Lincoln Peirce

Camp time in California / Mary Pope Osborne

Chain of iron / Cassandra Clare

Dangerous gift / Tui Sutherland

Desolations of Devil’s Acre / Ransom Riggs

Electric kingdom / David Arnold

Endling the only / Katherine Applegate

Heat of the lava dragon / Tracey West

Houdini and me / Dan Gutman

How to change everything / Naomi Klein

How to spot a mom / Donna Amey Bhatt

Initial insult / Mindy McGinnis

Investigators off the hook / John Green

Kaleidoscope of creatures / Greer Stothers

Last resort / Geronimo Stilton

Latinitas / Juliet Menendez

Max Meow cat crusader / John Gallagher

Memory thief / Jodi Lynn Anderson

Monster blood is back / R. L. Stine

Never grow up / Karen Kingsbury

Nubia: real one / L. L. McKinney

Puppy place Biggie / Elaine Miles

Raconteurs commonplace book / Kate Milford

Rock by rock / Jennifer Bradbury

Sleep like me / Tatia Nadareishvili

Spin with me / Ami Polonsky

Stevie Wonder / Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara

There goes Patti McGee / Tootie Nienow

This book is not garbage / Isabel Thomas

This book will (help) cool the climate / Isabel Thomas

Treasure of the world / Tara Sullivan

We love fishing / Ariel Bernstein

When you are away / Dominique James

Movies and TV series

Blackbird

Blended

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Chicago

Chosen

Closer

Dances with Wolves

Few Good Men

Flame Over India

Golden Compass

League of their Own

Man in the Iron Mask

My Little Pony – Cutie Mark Quests

Night at the Museum

Phantom of the Opera

Seagull

Silent Running

Swallow

Tax Collector

Tristan & Isolde

Urban Cowboy

