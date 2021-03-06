Large Print
Serpentine / Jonathan Kellerman
Adult Fiction
Affair / Danielle Steel
Band of sisters / Lauren Willig
Brass queen / Elizabeth Chatsworth
Calder brand / Janet Dailey
Cold cruel kiss / Toni Anderson
Committed / Viet Thanh Nguyen
Conductors / Nicole Glover
Covid chronicles / Kendra Boileau
Cross her heart / Melinda Leigh
Dark sky / C. J. Box
Death by chocolate snickerdoodle / Sarah Graves
Desolation called peace / Arkady Martine
Destined for you / Tracie Peterson
Drowned country / Emily Tesh
Eagle and the viper / Loren D. Estleman
Every last fear / Alex Finlay
Float plan / Trish Doller
Flowers of darkness / Tatiana de Rosnay
Friends without benefits / Marci Bolden
From this moment / Kim Vogel Sawyer
Haunted hibiscus / Laura Childs
Honey girl / Morgan Rogers
Infinite / Brian Freeman
Infinite country / Patricia Engel
Kaiser’s web / Steve Berry
Kingdom of shadow and light / Karen Marie Moning
Kitchen front / Jennifer Ryan
Klara and the sun / Kazuo Ishiguro
Later / Stephen King
Life after death / Sister Souljah
Lightning game / Christine Feehan
Lost apothecary / Sarah Penner
Moonlight school / Suzanne Woods Fisher
Postscript murders / Elly Griffiths
Prince of spies / Elizabeth Camden
Quiet in her bones / Nalini Singh
Russian cage / Charlaine Harris
Sawbones / Pamela Fagan Hutchins
See her die / Melinda Leigh
Situation normal / Leonard Richardson
Smash-up / Ali Benjamin
Smoke / Joe Ide
Snake oil / Pamela Fagan Hutchins
Spellmaker / Charlie N. Holmberg
Streets have no queen / JaQuavis Coleman
Triple chocolate cheesecake murder / Joanne Fluke
Twist / Tom Grass
We begin at the end / Chris Whitaker
Wrong alibi / Christina Dodd
Adult Non-Fiction
Arithmetic / Paul Lockhart
Bunker / Bradley Garrett
Celebrity / Susan J. Douglas
Dusk, night, dawn / Anne Lamott
Follow the flock / Sally Coulthard
Fourteen (talks) by (age) 14 / Michelle Icard
Good apple / Elizabeth Passarella
Hooked / Michael Moss
Nomadland / Jessica Bruder
Pegan diet / Mark Hyman
Philosophy for polar explorers / Erling Kagge
Professional troublemaker / Luvvie Ajayi Jones
Queens of the Crusades / Alison Weir
Soul of a woman / Isabel Allende
Spymaster of Baghdad / Margaret Coker
To raise a boy / Emma Brown
Tom Stoppard / Herminone Lee
Useful delusions / Shankar Vedantam
Want me / Tracy Clark-Flory
You are not alone / Jen McDonald
Juvenile and Young Adult
Axe of sundering / M. L. Forman
Big Nate in your face / Lincoln Peirce
Camp time in California / Mary Pope Osborne
Chain of iron / Cassandra Clare
Dangerous gift / Tui Sutherland
Desolations of Devil’s Acre / Ransom Riggs
Electric kingdom / David Arnold
Endling the only / Katherine Applegate
Heat of the lava dragon / Tracey West
Houdini and me / Dan Gutman
How to change everything / Naomi Klein
How to spot a mom / Donna Amey Bhatt
Initial insult / Mindy McGinnis
Investigators off the hook / John Green
Kaleidoscope of creatures / Greer Stothers
Last resort / Geronimo Stilton
Latinitas / Juliet Menendez
Max Meow cat crusader / John Gallagher
Memory thief / Jodi Lynn Anderson
Monster blood is back / R. L. Stine
Never grow up / Karen Kingsbury
Nubia: real one / L. L. McKinney
Puppy place Biggie / Elaine Miles
Raconteurs commonplace book / Kate Milford
Rock by rock / Jennifer Bradbury
Sleep like me / Tatia Nadareishvili
Spin with me / Ami Polonsky
Stevie Wonder / Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara
There goes Patti McGee / Tootie Nienow
This book is not garbage / Isabel Thomas
This book will (help) cool the climate / Isabel Thomas
Treasure of the world / Tara Sullivan
We love fishing / Ariel Bernstein
When you are away / Dominique James
Movies and TV series
Blackbird
Blended
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Chicago
Chosen
Closer
Dances with Wolves
Few Good Men
Flame Over India
Golden Compass
League of their Own
Man in the Iron Mask
My Little Pony – Cutie Mark Quests
Night at the Museum
Phantom of the Opera
Seagull
Silent Running
Swallow
Tax Collector
Tristan & Isolde
Urban Cowboy
