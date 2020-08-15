Large Print:
Above the bay of angels / Rhys Bowen
Before I called you mine / Nicole Deese
Billionaire in boots / Julia London
Cartier’s hope / M.J. Rose
Come tumbling down / Seanan McGuire
Cottonmouth / Sean Lynch
Cow thief trail / Bennett Foster
Doomsday trail / Ray Hogan
Gone by midnight / Candice Fox
Gone with the whisker / Laurie Cass
Grace Kelly dress / Brenda Janowitz
Heirloom garden / Viola Shipman
Isaiah’s legacy / Mesu Andrews
Kings falling / Ronie Kendig
Midwife murders / James Patterson
On the corner of Hope and Main / Beverly Jenkins
Prairie prince / Marcia Lynn McClure
Ranger daring / Bradford Scott
Riptide rumors / Melody Carlson
Safety net / Andrea Camilleri
Sea glass cottage / RaeAnne Thayne
Solid Grounds Coffee Company / Carla Laureano
Traitor’s pawn / Lisa Harris
Valley of vanishing herds / W.C. Tuttle
Walk me home / Liza Kendall
White streak / Max Brand
Who speaks for the damned / C.S. Harris
Adult Fiction:
And then you loved me / Inglath Cooper
Aya / Marguerite Abouet
Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey / Kathleen Rooney
Choppy water / Stuart Woods
Cleo McDougal regrets nothing / Allison Winn Scotch
Good shepherd / C.S. Forester
Midwife murders / James Patterson
Mums and mayhem / Amanda Flower
My name is Eva / Suzanne Goldring
No offense / Meg Cabot
Private cathedral / James Lee Burke
Promise of Breeze Hill / Pam Hillman
Say no more / Karen Rose
Then she vanished / T. Parker Jefferson
Adult Non-Fiction:
Cosmic consciousness / Richard Bucke
Help yourself / Lindsay Maitland Hunt
How you say it / Katherine Kinzler
Vapors / David Hill
When truth is all you have / Jim McCloskey
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Color me in / Natasha Diaz
Escape from the Roller Ghoster / Andres Miedoso
Paola Santiago and the river of tears / Tehlor Kay Mejia
Star daughter / Shveta Thakrar
Movies and TV series:
Badlands
Fail Safe
Galveston
Good Wife
London Fields
Major Crimes
Marriage Story
Mr. Tornado
Music:
Delta Sweete / Bobbie Gentry
Made of Rain / Psychedelic Furs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.