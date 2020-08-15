Large Print:

Above the bay of angels / Rhys Bowen

Before I called you mine / Nicole Deese

Billionaire in boots / Julia London

Cartier’s hope / M.J. Rose

Come tumbling down / Seanan McGuire

Cottonmouth / Sean Lynch

Cow thief trail / Bennett Foster

Doomsday trail / Ray Hogan

Gone by midnight / Candice Fox

Gone with the whisker / Laurie Cass

Grace Kelly dress / Brenda Janowitz

Heirloom garden / Viola Shipman

Isaiah’s legacy / Mesu Andrews

Kings falling / Ronie Kendig

Midwife murders / James Patterson

On the corner of Hope and Main / Beverly Jenkins

Prairie prince / Marcia Lynn McClure

Ranger daring / Bradford Scott

Riptide rumors / Melody Carlson

Safety net / Andrea Camilleri

Sea glass cottage / RaeAnne Thayne

Solid Grounds Coffee Company / Carla Laureano

Traitor’s pawn / Lisa Harris

Valley of vanishing herds / W.C. Tuttle

Walk me home / Liza Kendall

White streak / Max Brand

Who speaks for the damned / C.S. Harris

Adult Fiction:

And then you loved me / Inglath Cooper

Aya / Marguerite Abouet

Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey / Kathleen Rooney

Choppy water / Stuart Woods

Cleo McDougal regrets nothing / Allison Winn Scotch

Good shepherd / C.S. Forester

Midwife murders / James Patterson

Mums and mayhem / Amanda Flower

My name is Eva / Suzanne Goldring

No offense / Meg Cabot

Private cathedral / James Lee Burke

Promise of Breeze Hill / Pam Hillman

Say no more / Karen Rose

Then she vanished / T. Parker Jefferson

Adult Non-Fiction:

Cosmic consciousness / Richard Bucke

Help yourself / Lindsay Maitland Hunt

How you say it / Katherine Kinzler

Vapors / David Hill

When truth is all you have / Jim McCloskey

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Color me in / Natasha Diaz

Escape from the Roller Ghoster / Andres Miedoso

Paola Santiago and the river of tears / Tehlor Kay Mejia

Star daughter / Shveta Thakrar

Movies and TV series:

Badlands

Fail Safe

Galveston

Good Wife

London Fields

Major Crimes

Marriage Story

Mr. Tornado

Music:

Delta Sweete / Bobbie Gentry

Made of Rain / Psychedelic Furs

