Large Print:
All the devils are here / Louise Penny
Anxious people / Fredrik Backman
How to be an antiracist / Ibram X. Kendi
Murder thy neighbor / James Patterson
Question of betrayal / Anne Perry
Shadows in death / J. D. Robb
Adult Fiction:
Chance of a lifetime / Jude Deveraux
Cowboy d-force / Elle James
Dancing girls / M.M. Chouinard
Don’t look for me / Wendy Walker
Evening and the morning / Ken Follett
Homeland elegies / Ayad Akhtar
Killings at Kingfisher Hall / Sophie Hannah
Librarian of Boone’s Hollow / Kim Vogel Sawyer
Living / David Kazzie
Outlaw Stinky Joe / Clayton Lindemuth
Piranesi / Susanna Clarke
Roommate / Rosie Danan
To sleep in a sea of stars / Christopher Paolini
Total power / Vince Flynn
Troubled blood / Robert Galbraith
Adult Non-Fiction:
Black fatigue / Mary-Frances Winters
Busy toddler’s guide to actual parenting / Susie Allison
Everything is spiritual / Rob Bell
If then / Jill Lepore
Me and Sister Bobbie / Willie Nelson
Murder thy neighbor / James Patterson
Peculiar indifference / Elliott Currie
Rage / Bob Woodward
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Each of us a desert / Mark Oshiro
Fart quest / Aaron Reynolds
Fly on the wall / Remy Lai
Grown / Tiffany D. Jackson
Last kids on Earth and the skeleton road / Max Brallier
Legendborn / Tracy Deonn
Never look back / Lilliam Rivera
Three keys / Kelly Yang
Movies and TV series:
Good Wife
King of Staten Island
Office
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Young Sheldon
Music:
Chick Corea Plays… / Chick Corea
Welcome to Hard Times / Charley Crockett
