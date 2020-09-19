Large Print:

All the devils are here / Louise Penny

Anxious people / Fredrik Backman

How to be an antiracist / Ibram X. Kendi

Murder thy neighbor / James Patterson

Question of betrayal / Anne Perry

Shadows in death / J. D. Robb

Adult Fiction:

Chance of a lifetime / Jude Deveraux

Cowboy d-force / Elle James

Dancing girls / M.M. Chouinard

Don’t look for me / Wendy Walker

Evening and the morning / Ken Follett

Homeland elegies / Ayad Akhtar

Killings at Kingfisher Hall / Sophie Hannah

Librarian of Boone’s Hollow / Kim Vogel Sawyer

Living / David Kazzie

Outlaw Stinky Joe / Clayton Lindemuth

Piranesi / Susanna Clarke

Roommate / Rosie Danan

To sleep in a sea of stars / Christopher Paolini

Total power / Vince Flynn

Troubled blood / Robert Galbraith

Adult Non-Fiction:

Black fatigue / Mary-Frances Winters

Busy toddler’s guide to actual parenting / Susie Allison

Everything is spiritual / Rob Bell

If then / Jill Lepore

Me and Sister Bobbie / Willie Nelson

Peculiar indifference / Elliott Currie

Rage / Bob Woodward

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Each of us a desert / Mark Oshiro

Fart quest / Aaron Reynolds

Fly on the wall / Remy Lai

Grown / Tiffany D. Jackson

Last kids on Earth and the skeleton road / Max Brallier

Legendborn / Tracy Deonn

Never look back / Lilliam Rivera

Three keys / Kelly Yang

Movies and TV series:

Good Wife

King of Staten Island

Office

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Young Sheldon

Music:

Chick Corea Plays… / Chick Corea

Welcome to Hard Times / Charley Crockett

