Large Print:
Kaiser’s web / Steve Berry
Search for the breed / Fred Grove
Thunder on the mountain / Giff Cheshire
Adult Fiction:
Act your age, Eve Brown / Talia Hibbert
Best of friends / Lucinda Berry
Bone maker / Sarah Beth Durst
Dark heart of Florence / Tasha Alexander
Drown her sorrows / Melinda Leigh
Fast ice / Clive Cussler
Girls are all so nice here / Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
Heartbreak Bay / Rachel Caine
Her dark lies / J. T. Ellison
Horse for Elsie / Linda Byler
How beautiful we were / Imbolo Mbue
Last correspondent / Soraya M. Lane
Little girl lost / Cheryl Bradshaw
Long bridge home / Kelly Irvin
Next girl / Carla Kovach
One last child / Anni Taylor
Orphan’s daughter / Jan Cherubin
Queen’s weapons / Anne Bishop
Rain heron / Robbie Arnott
Robin’s greeting / Wanda Brunstetter
Sanatorium / Sarah Pearse
Shadows of the white city / Jocelyn Green
Surviving Savannah / Patty Callahan
Too good to be true / Carola Lovering
Transient desires / Donna Leon
Trustworthy one / Shelley Shepard Gray
Unexpected peril / Deanna Raybourn
Upstairs house / Julia Fine
Windsor knot / S. J. Bennett
Adult Non-Fiction:
Arkansas hitchhike killer / Janie Nesbitt Jones
Beloved beasts / Michelle Nijhuis
Burn: the new science of human metabolism / Herman Pontzer
Choice / Edith Eger
Code breaker / Walter Isaacson
Crochet café / Lauren Espy
Extraterrestrial / Avi Loeb
Gift / Edith Eger
Help yourself now / Jan Yager
How to do the work / Nicole LePera
Hunt, gather, parent / Michaeleen Doucleff
Jesus and John Wayne / Kristin Kobes Du Mez
Little boy / Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Measure of man / Lawrence Rothfield
Prayer in the night / Tish Harrison Warren
Rhythm of prayer / Sarah Bessey
This is how they tell me the world ends / Nicole Perlroth
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alan’s big scary teeth / Jarvis
Amber and clay / Laura Amy Schlitz
American betiya / Anuradha Rajurkar
Amina’s song / Hena Khan
Bax and his bubbles / Sonia Amin
Can’t take that away / Steven Salvatore
Covet / Tracy Wolff
Crave / Tracy Wolff
Crush / Tracy Wolff
Dark and hollow star / Ashley Shuttleworth
Golden Gate / James Ponti
Good girl, bad blood / Holly Jackson
Greenglass House / Kate Milford
Hunted by the sky / Tanaz Bhathena
I am Frida Khalo / Brad Meltzer
Infinity reaper / Adam Silvera
Lake / Natasha Preston
Lobizona / Romina Garber
Love is a revolution / Renee Watson
Megan Rapinoe / Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara
Mornings with Monet / Barb Rosenstock
My monster and me / Nadiya Hussain
Phoenix flame / Sara Holland
Queen’s secret / Melissa De la Cruz
Ravage the dark / Tara Sim
Reaper of souls / Rena Barron
Red tigress / Amelie Wen Zhao
River of royal blood / Amanda Joy
Scavenge the stars / Tara Sim
Shadow city / Francesca Flores
Singled out / Andrew Maraniss
Sweet and bitter magic / Adrienne Tooley
Unspeakable / Carole Boston Weatherford
When we were infinite / Kelly Loy Gilbert
Movies and TV series:
Big Bang Theory
Chappelle’s Show
Croods – A New Age
Dark Knight
Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix
Joe
Lady Sings the Blues
Let Him Go
Once Upon a Time
Star Trek
Undercover Blues
Music:
Christmas Night / Cambridge Singers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.