Large Print:

Kaiser’s web / Steve Berry

Search for the breed / Fred Grove

Thunder on the mountain / Giff Cheshire

Adult Fiction:

Act your age, Eve Brown / Talia Hibbert

Best of friends / Lucinda Berry

Bone maker / Sarah Beth Durst

Dark heart of Florence / Tasha Alexander

Drown her sorrows / Melinda Leigh

Fast ice / Clive Cussler

Girls are all so nice here / Laurie Elizabeth Flynn

Heartbreak Bay / Rachel Caine

Her dark lies / J. T. Ellison

Horse for Elsie / Linda Byler

How beautiful we were / Imbolo Mbue

Last correspondent / Soraya M. Lane

Little girl lost / Cheryl Bradshaw

Long bridge home / Kelly Irvin

Next girl / Carla Kovach

One last child / Anni Taylor

Orphan’s daughter / Jan Cherubin

Queen’s weapons / Anne Bishop

Rain heron / Robbie Arnott

Robin’s greeting / Wanda Brunstetter

Sanatorium / Sarah Pearse

Shadows of the white city / Jocelyn Green

Surviving Savannah / Patty Callahan

Too good to be true / Carola Lovering

Transient desires / Donna Leon

Trustworthy one / Shelley Shepard Gray

Unexpected peril / Deanna Raybourn

Upstairs house / Julia Fine

Windsor knot / S. J. Bennett

Adult Non-Fiction:

Arkansas hitchhike killer / Janie Nesbitt Jones

Beloved beasts / Michelle Nijhuis

Burn: the new science of human metabolism / Herman Pontzer

Choice / Edith Eger

Code breaker / Walter Isaacson

Crochet café / Lauren Espy

Extraterrestrial / Avi Loeb

Gift / Edith Eger

Help yourself now / Jan Yager

How to do the work / Nicole LePera

Hunt, gather, parent / Michaeleen Doucleff

Jesus and John Wayne / Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Little boy / Lawrence Ferlinghetti

Measure of man / Lawrence Rothfield

Prayer in the night / Tish Harrison Warren

Rhythm of prayer / Sarah Bessey

This is how they tell me the world ends / Nicole Perlroth

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Alan’s big scary teeth / Jarvis

Amber and clay / Laura Amy Schlitz

American betiya / Anuradha Rajurkar

Amina’s song / Hena Khan

Bax and his bubbles / Sonia Amin

Can’t take that away / Steven Salvatore

Covet / Tracy Wolff

Crave / Tracy Wolff

Crush / Tracy Wolff

Dark and hollow star / Ashley Shuttleworth

Golden Gate / James Ponti

Good girl, bad blood / Holly Jackson

Greenglass House / Kate Milford

Hunted by the sky / Tanaz Bhathena

I am Frida Khalo / Brad Meltzer

Infinity reaper / Adam Silvera

Lake / Natasha Preston

Lobizona / Romina Garber

Love is a revolution / Renee Watson

Megan Rapinoe / Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara

Mornings with Monet / Barb Rosenstock

My monster and me / Nadiya Hussain

Phoenix flame / Sara Holland

Queen’s secret / Melissa De la Cruz

Ravage the dark / Tara Sim

Reaper of souls / Rena Barron

Red tigress / Amelie Wen Zhao

River of royal blood / Amanda Joy

Scavenge the stars / Tara Sim

Shadow city / Francesca Flores

Singled out / Andrew Maraniss

Sweet and bitter magic / Adrienne Tooley

Unspeakable / Carole Boston Weatherford

When we were infinite / Kelly Loy Gilbert

Movies and TV series:

Big Bang Theory

Chappelle’s Show

Croods – A New Age

Dark Knight

Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix

Joe

Lady Sings the Blues

Let Him Go

Once Upon a Time

Star Trek

Undercover Blues

Music:

Christmas Night / Cambridge Singers

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.