Large Print:

Return / Nicholas Sparks

Troubled blood / Robert Galbraith

Adult Fiction:

2084 report / James Lawrence Powell

Battle ground / Jim Butcher

Bell in the lake / Lars Mytting

Between love and honor / Tracy Solheim

Brightest star / Fern Michaels

Christmas cupcake murder / Joanne Fluke

Constant rabbit / Jasper Fforde

Deadly education / Naomi Novik

Dreaming death / Heather Graham

Eli the good / Silas House

End of the day / Bill Clegg

Even as we breathe / Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

Gift of family / Mary Monroe

Happily this Christmas / Susan Mallery

Immortal angel / Lynsay Sands

Ink & sigil / Kevin Hearne

Jack / Marilynne Robinson

Just like you / Nick Hornby

Little bit of karma / Reshonda Tate Billingsley

Little country Christmas / Carolyn Brown

Midnight library / Matt Haig

Murder at Queen’s Landing / Andrea Penrose

Noble beginnings / L. T. Ryan

Planter’s wife / Anne Bennett

Return / Nicholas Sparks

Return to Magnolia Harbor / Hope Ramsay

Witch to remember / Heather Blake

Adult Non-Fiction:

2030 / Mauro Guillen

Daughters of Yalta / Catherine Grace Katz

Man who ran Washington / Peter Baker

Meaning of Mariah Carey / Mariah Carey

Million steps / Kurt Koontz

Rise up / Al Sharpton

Whale day / Billy Collins

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Breathless / Jennifer Niven

Crownchasers / Rebecca Coffindaffer

Dear Justyce / Nic Stone

Donut feed the squirrels / Mika Song

Even if we break / Marieke Nijkamp

Everything comes next / Naomi Shihab Nye

Glass queen / Gena Showalter

Investigators take the plunge / John Patrick Green

Loretta Little looks back / Andrea Davis Pinkney

Shine / Jessica Jung

Skyhunter / Marie Lu

Tale of witchcraft / Chris Colfer

Willoughbys return / Lois Lowry

Movies and TV series:

Blue Valentine

Bones

Boogeyman

Breaking Bad

Bridge Too Far

Bringing Down the House

Burn After Reading

Cat & the Canary

Elephant Man

Every Day

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fate of the Furious

Freedom Writers

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Ghost Breakers

Grand Budapest Hotel

How to Marry a Millionaire

Intolerable Cruelty

John Lewis

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood – Making Mistakes

Musketeer

My Little Pony

Nanny McPhee

Point Break

Pretty Little Liars

Seven-year Itch

Shot Caller

Some Like it Hot

Sons of Anarchy

Southpaw

Teen Titans

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Yellowstone

Music:

Alicia / Alicia Keys

Digging Deep / Robert Plant

Palo Alto / Thelonious Monk

