Large Print:
Return / Nicholas Sparks
Troubled blood / Robert Galbraith
Adult Fiction:
2084 report / James Lawrence Powell
Battle ground / Jim Butcher
Bell in the lake / Lars Mytting
Between love and honor / Tracy Solheim
Brightest star / Fern Michaels
Christmas cupcake murder / Joanne Fluke
Constant rabbit / Jasper Fforde
Deadly education / Naomi Novik
Dreaming death / Heather Graham
Eli the good / Silas House
End of the day / Bill Clegg
Even as we breathe / Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
Gift of family / Mary Monroe
Happily this Christmas / Susan Mallery
Immortal angel / Lynsay Sands
Ink & sigil / Kevin Hearne
Jack / Marilynne Robinson
Just like you / Nick Hornby
Little bit of karma / Reshonda Tate Billingsley
Little country Christmas / Carolyn Brown
Midnight library / Matt Haig
Murder at Queen’s Landing / Andrea Penrose
Noble beginnings / L. T. Ryan
Planter’s wife / Anne Bennett
Return / Nicholas Sparks
Return to Magnolia Harbor / Hope Ramsay
Witch to remember / Heather Blake
Adult Non-Fiction:
2030 / Mauro Guillen
Daughters of Yalta / Catherine Grace Katz
Man who ran Washington / Peter Baker
Meaning of Mariah Carey / Mariah Carey
Million steps / Kurt Koontz
Rise up / Al Sharpton
Whale day / Billy Collins
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Breathless / Jennifer Niven
Crownchasers / Rebecca Coffindaffer
Dear Justyce / Nic Stone
Donut feed the squirrels / Mika Song
Even if we break / Marieke Nijkamp
Everything comes next / Naomi Shihab Nye
Glass queen / Gena Showalter
Investigators take the plunge / John Patrick Green
Loretta Little looks back / Andrea Davis Pinkney
Shine / Jessica Jung
Skyhunter / Marie Lu
Tale of witchcraft / Chris Colfer
Willoughbys return / Lois Lowry
Movies and TV series:
Blue Valentine
Bones
Boogeyman
Breaking Bad
Bridge Too Far
Bringing Down the House
Burn After Reading
Cat & the Canary
Elephant Man
Every Day
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fate of the Furious
Freedom Writers
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Ghost Breakers
Grand Budapest Hotel
How to Marry a Millionaire
Intolerable Cruelty
John Lewis
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood – Making Mistakes
Musketeer
My Little Pony
Nanny McPhee
Point Break
Pretty Little Liars
Seven-year Itch
Shot Caller
Some Like it Hot
Sons of Anarchy
Southpaw
Teen Titans
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Yellowstone
Music:
Alicia / Alicia Keys
Digging Deep / Robert Plant
Palo Alto / Thelonious Monk
