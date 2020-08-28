Large Print:

Choppy water / Stuart Woods

Exiles / Christina Baker Kline

Thick as thieves / Sandra Brown

Adult Fiction:

Book of lost names / Kristin Harmel

Empire of wild / Cherie Dimaline

Every kind of wicked / Lisa Black

Exiles / Christina Baker Kline

Final cut / S.J. Watson

Hooligans / P.T. Deutermann

Howloween murder / Laurien Berenson

Luster / Raven Leilani

Memory of souls / Jenn Lyons

Migrations / Charlotte McConaghy

Mother code / Carole Stivers

Red sky over Hawaii / Sara Ackerman

Someone to romance / Mary Balogh

Squeeze me / Carl Hiaasen

Thick as thieves / Sandra Brown

Whirlwind / Janet Dailey

Adult Non-Fiction:

Hoax / Brian Stelter

Life of a Klansman / Edward Ball

Socrates express / Eric Weiner

True grit and grace / Amberly Lago

Vesper flights / Helen Macdonald

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Barry the moustache / Geronimo Stilton

Can you see me? / Libby Scott

Darius the Great deserves better / Adib Khorram

Daughters of Ys / M.T. Anderson

Devil’s thief / Lisa Maxwell

Don’t ask me where I’m from / Jennifer De Leon

Elatsoe / Darcie Little Badger

I wanna be where you are / Kristina Forest

Kind of a big deal / Shannon Hale

Mr. Lemoncello and the titanium ticket / Chris Grabenstein

Nocturna / Maya Motayne

Princess will save you / Sarah Henning

Raybearer / Jordan Ifueko

Where dreams descend / Janella Angeles

Movies and TV series:

Abigail

Bad Therapy

Black Snake Moan

Capone

Do the Right Thing

Grass

Hetty Wainthropp Investigates

Homeland

Leave Her to Heaven

Robert the Bruce

Music:

Down in the Weeds / Bright Eyes

Folklore / Taylor Swift

Here on Earth / Tim McGraw

