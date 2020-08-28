Large Print:
Choppy water / Stuart Woods
Exiles / Christina Baker Kline
Thick as thieves / Sandra Brown
Adult Fiction:
Book of lost names / Kristin Harmel
Empire of wild / Cherie Dimaline
Every kind of wicked / Lisa Black
Exiles / Christina Baker Kline
Final cut / S.J. Watson
Hooligans / P.T. Deutermann
Howloween murder / Laurien Berenson
Luster / Raven Leilani
Memory of souls / Jenn Lyons
Migrations / Charlotte McConaghy
Mother code / Carole Stivers
Red sky over Hawaii / Sara Ackerman
Someone to romance / Mary Balogh
Squeeze me / Carl Hiaasen
Thick as thieves / Sandra Brown
Whirlwind / Janet Dailey
Adult Non-Fiction:
Hoax / Brian Stelter
Life of a Klansman / Edward Ball
Socrates express / Eric Weiner
True grit and grace / Amberly Lago
Vesper flights / Helen Macdonald
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Barry the moustache / Geronimo Stilton
Can you see me? / Libby Scott
Darius the Great deserves better / Adib Khorram
Daughters of Ys / M.T. Anderson
Devil’s thief / Lisa Maxwell
Don’t ask me where I’m from / Jennifer De Leon
Elatsoe / Darcie Little Badger
I wanna be where you are / Kristina Forest
Kind of a big deal / Shannon Hale
Mr. Lemoncello and the titanium ticket / Chris Grabenstein
Nocturna / Maya Motayne
Princess will save you / Sarah Henning
Raybearer / Jordan Ifueko
Where dreams descend / Janella Angeles
Movies and TV series:
Abigail
Bad Therapy
Black Snake Moan
Capone
Do the Right Thing
Grass
Hetty Wainthropp Investigates
Homeland
Leave Her to Heaven
Robert the Bruce
Music:
Down in the Weeds / Bright Eyes
Folklore / Taylor Swift
Here on Earth / Tim McGraw
