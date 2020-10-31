Large Print:
Searcher / Tana French
Sentinel / Lee Child
Shake up / Stuart Woods
Three women disappear / James Patterson
Wonder boy of Whistle Stop / Fannie Flagg
Adult Fiction:
Cold millions / Jess Walter
Crazy stupid bromance / Lyssa Kay Adams
Devil and the dark water / Stuart Turton
Follow me darkly / Helen Hardt
Ghost ups her game / Carolyn Hart
Haroun and the sea of stories / Salman Rushdie
House of correction / Nicci French
Husband for Adeline / Cynthia Woolf
Husband for Victoria / Cynthia Woolf
Life without flowers / Marci Bolden
Lost love song / Minnie Darke
Love your life / Sophie Kinsella
Memorial / Bryan Washington
Mountains sing / Phan Que Mai Nguyen
Noel letters / Richard Paul Evans
Possession / Michael Rutger
Sacrifice of darkness / Roxane Gay
Sentinel / Lee Child
Shake up / Stuart Woods
Threads / Charlotte Whitney
Three women disappear / James Patterson
Truly madly deeply / Karen Kingsbury
Want you to wan me / Lorelei James
Wonder boy of Whistle Stop / Fannie Flagg
You betrayed me / Lisa Jackson
Adult Non-Fiction:
180 days / Kelly Gallagher
99 percent invisible city / Roman Mars
Autism in heels / Jennifer Cook O’Toole
Avoidant / Jeb Kinnison
Furious sky / Eric Jay Dolin
Group / Christie Tate
I’ll be seeing you / Elizabeth Berg
Undaunted / John O. Brennan
Where I come from / Rick Bragg
Womancode / Alisa Vitti
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Brightest night / Jennifer Armentrout
Broken wish / Julie Dao
Diary of a wimpy kid: the deep end / Jeff Kinney
Found / P. C. Cast
Fowl twins deny all charges / Eoin Colfer
Hollowpox / Jessica Townsend
How to be a person / Catherine Newman
Kingdom of the wicked / Kerri Maniscalco
Kondo and Kezumi visit Giant Island / David Goodner
Movies and TV series:
Becky
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bordertown
Community
Final Destination 3
Friday Night Lights
Grand Isle
Marmaduke
Meg
Ocean’s Twelve
Solace
That 70s Show
Yabu No Naka No Kuroneko
Music:
Blue Note – Re:Imagined / Various Artists
Letter to You / Bruce Springsteen
Serpentine Prison / Matt Berninger
