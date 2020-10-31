Large Print:

Searcher / Tana French

Sentinel / Lee Child

Shake up / Stuart Woods

Three women disappear / James Patterson

Wonder boy of Whistle Stop / Fannie Flagg

Adult Fiction:

Cold millions / Jess Walter

Crazy stupid bromance / Lyssa Kay Adams

Devil and the dark water / Stuart Turton

Follow me darkly / Helen Hardt

Ghost ups her game / Carolyn Hart

Haroun and the sea of stories / Salman Rushdie

House of correction / Nicci French

Husband for Adeline / Cynthia Woolf

Husband for Victoria / Cynthia Woolf

Life without flowers / Marci Bolden

Lost love song / Minnie Darke

Love your life / Sophie Kinsella

Memorial / Bryan Washington

Mountains sing / Phan Que Mai Nguyen

Noel letters / Richard Paul Evans

Possession / Michael Rutger

Sacrifice of darkness / Roxane Gay

Threads / Charlotte Whitney

Truly madly deeply / Karen Kingsbury

Want you to wan me / Lorelei James

You betrayed me / Lisa Jackson

Adult Non-Fiction:

180 days / Kelly Gallagher

99 percent invisible city / Roman Mars

Autism in heels / Jennifer Cook O’Toole

Avoidant / Jeb Kinnison

Furious sky / Eric Jay Dolin

Group / Christie Tate

I’ll be seeing you / Elizabeth Berg

Undaunted / John O. Brennan

Where I come from / Rick Bragg

Womancode / Alisa Vitti

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Brightest night / Jennifer Armentrout

Broken wish / Julie Dao

Diary of a wimpy kid: the deep end / Jeff Kinney

Found / P. C. Cast

Fowl twins deny all charges / Eoin Colfer

Hollowpox / Jessica Townsend

How to be a person / Catherine Newman

Kingdom of the wicked / Kerri Maniscalco

Kondo and Kezumi visit Giant Island / David Goodner

Movies and TV series:

Becky

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bordertown

Community

Final Destination 3

Friday Night Lights

Grand Isle

Marmaduke

Meg

Ocean’s Twelve

Solace

That 70s Show

Yabu No Naka No Kuroneko

Music:

Blue Note – Re:Imagined / Various Artists

Letter to You / Bruce Springsteen

Serpentine Prison / Matt Berninger

