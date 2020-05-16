Large Print:
End of October / Lawrence Wright
Adult Fiction:
Children’s bible / Lydia Millet
Goodbye man / Jeffery Deaver
I’d give anything / Marisa de los Santos
Katheryn Howard the scandalous queen / Alison Weir
Last trial / Scott Turow
Moment of tenderness / Madeleine L’Engle
Shakespeare for squirrels / Christopher Moore
Sorry for your trouble / Richard Ford
Unreconciled / W. Michael Gear
Unveiling the past / Kim Vogel Sawyer
Adult Non-Fiction
Book love / Debbie Tung
Enemy of all mankind / Steven Johnson
In the valleys of the noble beyond / John Zada
Lincoln conspiracy / Brad Meltzer
Love poems for anxious people / John Kenney
Neurodiverse workplace / Victoria Honeybourne
Sleeping with a stranger / Jessica Zimmerman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Banned book club / Kim Hyun Sook
Princess rules / Philippa Gregory
Rebel in the library of ever / Zeno Alexander
Movies and Television:
Cats
Little Women
Lodge
Lonely Are the Brave
Mortal Kombat Legends
Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker
Turning
We Take the Low Road
World on Fire
