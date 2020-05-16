Large Print:

End of October / Lawrence Wright

Adult Fiction:

Children’s bible / Lydia Millet

Goodbye man / Jeffery Deaver

I’d give anything / Marisa de los Santos

Katheryn Howard the scandalous queen / Alison Weir

Last trial / Scott Turow

Moment of tenderness / Madeleine L’Engle

Shakespeare for squirrels / Christopher Moore

Sorry for your trouble / Richard Ford

Unreconciled / W. Michael Gear

Unveiling the past / Kim Vogel Sawyer

Adult Non-Fiction

Book love / Debbie Tung

Enemy of all mankind / Steven Johnson

In the valleys of the noble beyond / John Zada

Lincoln conspiracy / Brad Meltzer

Love poems for anxious people / John Kenney

Neurodiverse workplace / Victoria Honeybourne

Sleeping with a stranger / Jessica Zimmerman

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Banned book club / Kim Hyun Sook

Princess rules / Philippa Gregory

Rebel in the library of ever / Zeno Alexander

Movies and Television:

Cats

Little Women

Lodge

Lonely Are the Brave

Mortal Kombat Legends

Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker

Turning

We Take the Low Road

World on Fire

