Large Print:
Cajun justice / James Patterson
Fast girls / Elise Hooper
Guest list / Lucy Foley
Oona out of order / Margarita Montimore
Adult Fiction:
Angel of the crows / Katherine Addison
Beach house / Rachel Hanna
Beautifully foolish endeavor / Hank Green
Black swan of Paris / Karen Robards
Blue ticket / Sophie Mackintosh
Cajun justice / James Patterson
Crushing depths / Dani Pettrey
Dead girl blues / Lawrence Block
Declaration of the rights of magicians / H. G. Parry
Desolation road / Christine Feehan
Dilemma / B. A. Paris
Don’t make a sound / T. R. Ragan
Down where my love lives / Charles Martin
Empire of gold / S. A. Chakraborty
Exciting times / Naoise Dolan
Fast girls / Elise Hooper
Friends & strangers / J. Courtney Sullivan
Game of dog bones / Laurien Berenson
God save the child / Robert B. Parker
Godwulf manuscript / Robert B. Parker
Great Gatsby graphic novel / F. Scott Fitzgerald
Guest list / Lucy Foley
Her last flight / Beatriz Williams
Holding out for Christmas / Janet Dailey
Home before dark / Riley Sager
Joyce girl / Annabel Abbs
Lantern men / Elly Griffiths
Last train to Key West / Chanel Cleeton
Legacy / Helen Hardt
Lion’s den / Katherine St. John
Lost and found bookshop / Susan Wiggs
Lottery / D. K. Wall
Love and other crimes / Sara Paretsky
Make Russia great again / Christopher Buckley
Memoirs and misinformation / Jim Carrey
Mexican gothic / Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Mortal stakes / Robert B. Parker
Mosaic of wings / Kimberly Duffy
Mother daughter widow wife / Robin Wasserman
Muzzled / David Rosenfelt
Of mutts and men / Spencer Quinn
Once you go this far / Kristen Lepionka
One last lie / Paul Doiron
One to watch / Kate Stayman-London
Only good Indians / Stephen Graham Jones
Order / Daniel Silva
Outsider / Linda Castillo
Parakeet / Marie-Helene Bertino
Paris hours / Alex George
Peace talks / Jim Butcher
Perfect wife / Blake Pierce
Promised land / Robert B. Parker
Revelators / Ace Atkins
Secret messenger / Mandy Robotham
Sex and vanity / Kevin Kwan
Survivor song / Paul Tremblay
Trouble with hating you / Sajni Patel
Utopia Avenue / David Mitchell
Walk along the beach / Debbie Macomber
Wall of Winnipeg and me / Mariana Zapata
Where the lost wander / Amy Harmon
Witch and the dead / Heather Blake
Wonderland / Zoje Stage
Adult Non-Fiction:
Aliens in the promised land / Anthony Bradley
Beauty in breaking / Michele Harper
Burning down the house / Julian Zelizer
Countdown 1945 / Chris Wallace
Demagogue / Larry Tye
Divine Miss Marble / Robert Weintraub
Exercise of power / Robert M. Gates
Fairytale / Anita Pointer
Feel-good fitness / Alysia Montano
Groom will keep his name / Matt Ortile
Humankind / Rutger Bregman
Lassoing the sun / Mark Woods
Mid-century modern graphic design / Theo Inglis
My vanishing country / Bakari Sellers
Places I’ve taken my body / Molly McCully Brown
Surrender, white people / D. L. Hughley
This is major / Shayla Lawson
Wilderness: the gateway to the soul / Scott Stillman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
A shadow in Riverclan / Erin Hunter
After the worst thing happens / Audrey Vernick
All about anxiety / Carrie Lewis
Babymouse: curtain call / Jennifer Holm
Bad guys in the dawn of the underlord / Aaron Blabey
Book of fatal errors / Dashka Slater
Breath like water / Anna Jarzab
Doodleville / Chad Sell
Dress coded / Carrie Firestone
Everything you need to know when you are 8 / Kirsten Miller
Everything you need to know when you are 9 / Kirsten Miller
Evil thing / Serena Valentino
Hawk / James Patterson
Hide and seek / Sarah Mlynowski
History smashers: the Mayflower / Kate Messner
History smashers: Women’s right to vote / Kate Messner
I am not a label / Cerrie Burnell
Karen’s roller skates / Katy Farina
Kerry and the knight of the forest / Andi Watson
Kiki’s delivery service / Eiko Kadono
Late lunch with llamas / Mary Pope Osborne
Llamas and the Andes / Mary Pope Osborne
Minecraft dungeons: rise of the arch-illiger / Matt Forbeck
Monstrumologist / Richard Yancey
Not your all-American girl / Madelyn Rosenberg
Once upon a space-time! / Jeffrey Brown
Pants project / Cat Clarke
Ragweed and Poppy / Avi
Rise of Zombert / Kara Lareau
Shirley and Jamila save their summer / Gillian Goerz
Something to say / Lisa Moore Ramee
Ten things I hate about Pinky / Sandhya Menon
They call me the night howler / R. L. Stine
Wicker king / K. Ancrum
Movies and TV series:
African Queen
All About Eve
All Quiet on the Western Front
American Graffiti
Americanization of Emily
Arkansas
Assistant
Awful Truth
Band Wagon
Bataan
Beau Geste
Beautiful Boy
Big Little Lies
Bloodshot
Boys Town
Captive State
Human Capital
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jackal
Last Valley
Loudest Voice
Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears
Morgan
Ran
Richard Jewell
Scorsese Shorts
Supernatural
Titanic
Tokyo Olympiad
Tortured for Christ
Traitor
Young Sheldon
Music:
Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston / Built to Spill
It Don’t Mean a Thing / Dizzy Gillespie
Rated PG / Peter Gabriel
Rough & Rowdy Ways / Bob Dylan
