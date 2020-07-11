Large Print:

Cajun justice / James Patterson

Fast girls / Elise Hooper

Guest list / Lucy Foley

Oona out of order / Margarita Montimore

Adult Fiction:

Angel of the crows / Katherine Addison

Beach house / Rachel Hanna

Beautifully foolish endeavor / Hank Green

Black swan of Paris / Karen Robards

Blue ticket / Sophie Mackintosh

Cajun justice / James Patterson

Crushing depths / Dani Pettrey

Dead girl blues / Lawrence Block

Declaration of the rights of magicians / H. G. Parry

Desolation road / Christine Feehan

Dilemma / B. A. Paris

Don’t make a sound / T. R. Ragan

Down where my love lives / Charles Martin

Empire of gold / S. A. Chakraborty

Exciting times / Naoise Dolan

Fast girls / Elise Hooper

Friends & strangers / J. Courtney Sullivan

Game of dog bones / Laurien Berenson

God save the child / Robert B. Parker

Godwulf manuscript / Robert B. Parker

Great Gatsby graphic novel / F. Scott Fitzgerald

Guest list / Lucy Foley

Her last flight / Beatriz Williams

Holding out for Christmas / Janet Dailey

Home before dark / Riley Sager

Joyce girl / Annabel Abbs

Lantern men / Elly Griffiths

Last train to Key West / Chanel Cleeton

Legacy / Helen Hardt

Lion’s den / Katherine St. John

Lost and found bookshop / Susan Wiggs

Lottery / D. K. Wall

Love and other crimes / Sara Paretsky

Make Russia great again / Christopher Buckley

Memoirs and misinformation / Jim Carrey

Mexican gothic / Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Mortal stakes / Robert B. Parker

Mosaic of wings / Kimberly Duffy

Mother daughter widow wife / Robin Wasserman

Muzzled / David Rosenfelt

Of mutts and men / Spencer Quinn

Once you go this far / Kristen Lepionka

One last lie / Paul Doiron

One to watch / Kate Stayman-London

Only good Indians / Stephen Graham Jones

Order / Daniel Silva

Outsider / Linda Castillo

Parakeet / Marie-Helene Bertino

Paris hours / Alex George

Peace talks / Jim Butcher

Perfect wife / Blake Pierce

Promised land / Robert B. Parker

Revelators / Ace Atkins

Secret messenger / Mandy Robotham

Sex and vanity / Kevin Kwan

Survivor song / Paul Tremblay

Trouble with hating you / Sajni Patel

Utopia Avenue / David Mitchell

Walk along the beach / Debbie Macomber

Wall of Winnipeg and me / Mariana Zapata

Where the lost wander / Amy Harmon

Witch and the dead / Heather Blake

Wonderland / Zoje Stage

Adult Non-Fiction:

Aliens in the promised land / Anthony Bradley

Beauty in breaking / Michele Harper

Burning down the house / Julian Zelizer

Countdown 1945 / Chris Wallace

Demagogue / Larry Tye

Divine Miss Marble / Robert Weintraub

Exercise of power / Robert M. Gates

Fairytale / Anita Pointer

Feel-good fitness / Alysia Montano

Groom will keep his name / Matt Ortile

Humankind / Rutger Bregman

Lassoing the sun / Mark Woods

Mid-century modern graphic design / Theo Inglis

My vanishing country / Bakari Sellers

Places I’ve taken my body / Molly McCully Brown

Surrender, white people / D. L. Hughley

This is major / Shayla Lawson

Wilderness: the gateway to the soul / Scott Stillman

Juvenile and Young Adult:

A shadow in Riverclan / Erin Hunter

After the worst thing happens / Audrey Vernick

All about anxiety / Carrie Lewis

Babymouse: curtain call / Jennifer Holm

Bad guys in the dawn of the underlord / Aaron Blabey

Book of fatal errors / Dashka Slater

Breath like water / Anna Jarzab

Doodleville / Chad Sell

Dress coded / Carrie Firestone

Everything you need to know when you are 8 / Kirsten Miller

Everything you need to know when you are 9 / Kirsten Miller

Evil thing / Serena Valentino

Hawk / James Patterson

Hide and seek / Sarah Mlynowski

History smashers: the Mayflower / Kate Messner

History smashers: Women’s right to vote / Kate Messner

I am not a label / Cerrie Burnell

Karen’s roller skates / Katy Farina

Kerry and the knight of the forest / Andi Watson

Kiki’s delivery service / Eiko Kadono

Late lunch with llamas / Mary Pope Osborne

Llamas and the Andes / Mary Pope Osborne

Minecraft dungeons: rise of the arch-illiger / Matt Forbeck

Monstrumologist / Richard Yancey

Not your all-American girl / Madelyn Rosenberg

Once upon a space-time! / Jeffrey Brown

Pants project / Cat Clarke

Ragweed and Poppy / Avi

Rise of Zombert / Kara Lareau

Shirley and Jamila save their summer / Gillian Goerz

Something to say / Lisa Moore Ramee

Ten things I hate about Pinky / Sandhya Menon

They call me the night howler / R. L. Stine

Wicker king / K. Ancrum

Movies and TV series:

African Queen

All About Eve

All Quiet on the Western Front

American Graffiti

Americanization of Emily

Arkansas

Assistant

Awful Truth

Band Wagon

Bataan

Beau Geste

Beautiful Boy

Big Little Lies

Bloodshot

Boys Town

Captive State

Human Capital

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jackal

Last Valley

Loudest Voice

Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears

Morgan

Ran

Richard Jewell

Scorsese Shorts

Supernatural

Titanic

Tokyo Olympiad

Tortured for Christ

Traitor

Young Sheldon

Music:

Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston / Built to Spill

It Don’t Mean a Thing / Dizzy Gillespie

Rated PG / Peter Gabriel

Rough & Rowdy Ways / Bob Dylan

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.