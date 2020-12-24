Large Print:
Always the last to know / Kristan Higgins
Amish Christmas twins / Shelley Shepard Gray
Awakening / Nora Roberts
Black bonanza / Leslie Scott
Book of lost names / Kristin Harmel
Christmas resolution / Anne Perry
Closer than she knows / Kelly Irvin
Dark tides / Philippa Gregory
Dirty south / John Connolly
Fortune and glory / Janet Evanovich
Fragments of light / Michele Phoenix
Get out of town / Terrence McCauley
Heart of a hero / Susan May Warren
Murder at Kingscote / Alyssa Maxwell
Murder most fowl / James J. Griffin
Outlawed / Ray Hogan
Paris is always a good idea / Jenn McKinlay
Party of two / Jasmine Guillory
Piece of my heart / Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke
Secrets of the Bastide Blanche / M. L. Longworth
Showdown in gun town / Lauran Paine
Sicilian method / Andrea Camilleri
Singing lariat / Will Ermine
Something worth doing / Jane Kirkpatrick
Steadfast mercy / Ruth Reid
Summer at Lake Haven / RaeAnne Thayne
These nameless things / Shawn Smucker
Total power / Vince Flynn
West of the Rimrock / Wayne D. Overholser
Wildflower hope / Grace Greene
Adult Fiction:
Christmas card murder / Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, Peggy Ehrhart
Cross of iron / Willi Heinrich
Death and the maiden / Ariana Franklin
Don’t know Jack / Diane Capri
Fireflies & family ties / Rachel Hanna
In a holidaze / Christina Lauren
Level grind / Annie Bellet
Life without regrets / Marci Bolden
Poppy Redfern and the fatal flyers / Tessa Arlen
Shuggie Bain / Douglas Stuart
Silent ridge / Gregg Olsen
Vera Kelly is not a mystery / Rosalie Knecht
Winner cake all / Denise Swanson
Adult Non-Fiction:
Art of Kiki’s Delivery Service / Hayao Miyazaki
Clean / James Hamblin
Eleanor / David Michaelis
Forgotten expedition / Trey Berry
Great adaptations / Kenneth Catania
Modern warriors / Pete Hegseth
Onion in my pocket / Deborah Madison
Travels of Ibn Battutah / Ibn Battutah
Unreasonable success and how to achieve it / Richard Koch
Juvenile and Young Adult:
And the people stayed home / Kitty O’Meara
Escape from the Twin Towers / Kate Messner
Grave mistakes / Carly Anne West
My very first cookbook / Danielle Kartes
Phoenix first must burn / Patrice Caldwell
Serena says / Tanita Davis
Susanna’s midnight ride / Libby Carty McNamee
Movies and TV series:
Barbie Fairytopia
Barbie Fairytopia Mermaidia
Barbie Presents Thumbelina
Barbie Princess Power
Barbie Magic of Pegasus
Barbie Mariposa
Barbie Pearl Princess
Barbie Spy Squad
Barbie Three Musketeers
Barbie Twelve Dancing Princesses
Braveheart
Broken Arrow
Cheyenne Social Club
Chicago P.D.
Cool Hand Luke
Cowboys
Fifty Shades Freed
Fort Apache
Guns Akimbo
Hang ‘Em High
Highway to Heaven
Hunter X Hunter
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Luce
Madea Christmas
Nashville
Overboard
Rio Bravo
Searchers
Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows
Sting
Tom Horn
Wolfman
