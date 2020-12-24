Large Print:

Always the last to know / Kristan Higgins

Amish Christmas twins / Shelley Shepard Gray

Awakening / Nora Roberts

Black bonanza / Leslie Scott

Book of lost names / Kristin Harmel

Christmas resolution / Anne Perry

Closer than she knows / Kelly Irvin

Dark tides / Philippa Gregory

Dirty south / John Connolly

Fortune and glory / Janet Evanovich

Fragments of light / Michele Phoenix

Get out of town / Terrence McCauley

Heart of a hero / Susan May Warren

Murder at Kingscote / Alyssa Maxwell

Murder most fowl / James J. Griffin

Outlawed / Ray Hogan

Paris is always a good idea / Jenn McKinlay

Party of two / Jasmine Guillory

Piece of my heart / Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke

Secrets of the Bastide Blanche / M. L. Longworth

Showdown in gun town / Lauran Paine

Sicilian method / Andrea Camilleri

Singing lariat / Will Ermine

Something worth doing / Jane Kirkpatrick

Steadfast mercy / Ruth Reid

Summer at Lake Haven / RaeAnne Thayne

These nameless things / Shawn Smucker

Total power / Vince Flynn

West of the Rimrock / Wayne D. Overholser

Wildflower hope / Grace Greene

Adult Fiction:

Christmas card murder / Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, Peggy Ehrhart

Cross of iron / Willi Heinrich

Death and the maiden / Ariana Franklin

Don’t know Jack / Diane Capri

Fireflies & family ties / Rachel Hanna

In a holidaze / Christina Lauren

Level grind / Annie Bellet

Life without regrets / Marci Bolden

Poppy Redfern and the fatal flyers / Tessa Arlen

Shuggie Bain / Douglas Stuart

Silent ridge / Gregg Olsen

Vera Kelly is not a mystery / Rosalie Knecht

Winner cake all / Denise Swanson

Adult Non-Fiction:

Art of Kiki’s Delivery Service / Hayao Miyazaki

Clean / James Hamblin

Eleanor / David Michaelis

Forgotten expedition / Trey Berry

Great adaptations / Kenneth Catania

Modern warriors / Pete Hegseth

Onion in my pocket / Deborah Madison

Travels of Ibn Battutah / Ibn Battutah

Unreasonable success and how to achieve it / Richard Koch

Juvenile and Young Adult:

And the people stayed home / Kitty O’Meara

Escape from the Twin Towers / Kate Messner

Grave mistakes / Carly Anne West

My very first cookbook / Danielle Kartes

Phoenix first must burn / Patrice Caldwell

Serena says / Tanita Davis

Susanna’s midnight ride / Libby Carty McNamee

Movies and TV series:

Barbie Fairytopia

Barbie Fairytopia Mermaidia

Barbie Presents Thumbelina

Barbie Princess Power

Barbie Magic of Pegasus

Barbie Mariposa

Barbie Pearl Princess

Barbie Spy Squad

Barbie Three Musketeers

Barbie Twelve Dancing Princesses

Braveheart

Broken Arrow

Cheyenne Social Club

Chicago P.D.

Cool Hand Luke

Cowboys

Fifty Shades Freed

Fort Apache

Guns Akimbo

Hang ‘Em High

Highway to Heaven

Hunter X Hunter

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Luce

Madea Christmas

Nashville

Overboard

Rio Bravo

Searchers

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows

Sting

Tom Horn

Wolfman

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.