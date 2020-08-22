Adult Fiction:

Bitter pill / Fern Michaels

Early autumn / Robert B. Parker

Hidden creed / Alex Kava

Imperfect women / Araminta Hall

Jackal / J.R. Ward

Jest right / Piers Anthony

Loathe at first sight / Suzanne Park

Patron saint of pregnant girls / Ursula Hegi

Royal / Danielle Steel

Savage place / Robert B. Parker

Silence / Kendra Elliot

Switch / Beth O’Leary

Adult Non-Fiction:

Eat your vitamins / Mascha Davis

Good talk / Mira Jacob

New pie / Chris Taylor

Organ thieves / Chip Jones

Remember this? / Brad Dison

Separated / Jacob Soboroff

Trixie and Katya’s guide to modern womanhood / Trixie Mattel

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Letter for the king / Tonke Dragt

Light in hidden places / Sharon Cameron

Secret runners / Matthew Reilly

Movies and TV series:

Call of the Wild

Doctor Who

Kitchen

Lection

Premature

Scoob

Sixteen Sunrises

Space Ghost

Stray

Music:

Whoosh / Deep Purple

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.