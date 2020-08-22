Adult Fiction:
Bitter pill / Fern Michaels
Early autumn / Robert B. Parker
Hidden creed / Alex Kava
Imperfect women / Araminta Hall
Jackal / J.R. Ward
Jest right / Piers Anthony
Loathe at first sight / Suzanne Park
Patron saint of pregnant girls / Ursula Hegi
Royal / Danielle Steel
Savage place / Robert B. Parker
Silence / Kendra Elliot
Switch / Beth O’Leary
Adult Non-Fiction:
Eat your vitamins / Mascha Davis
Good talk / Mira Jacob
New pie / Chris Taylor
Organ thieves / Chip Jones
Remember this? / Brad Dison
Separated / Jacob Soboroff
Trixie and Katya’s guide to modern womanhood / Trixie Mattel
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Letter for the king / Tonke Dragt
Light in hidden places / Sharon Cameron
Secret runners / Matthew Reilly
Movies and TV series:
Call of the Wild
Doctor Who
Kitchen
Lection
Premature
Scoob
Sixteen Sunrises
Space Ghost
Stray
Music:
Whoosh / Deep Purple
