Adult Fiction:

All the difference / Kaira Rouda

Beowulf: a new translation / Maria Dahvana Headley

Breaking rules / Elle James

Christmas at the Island Hotel / Jenny Colgan

Dog’s perfect Christmas / W. Bruce Cameron

Gift of the magpie / Donna Andrews

Goodbye year / Kaira Rouda

Here, home, hope / Kaira Rouda

In the mirror / Kaira Rouda

Last druid / Terry Brooks

Mannequin and wife / Jen Fawkes

Plain bad heroines / Emily M. Danforth

Tell me my name / Erin Ruddy

Adult Non-Fiction:Cary Grant / Scott Eyman

Dead are arising / Les Payne

Make me rain / Nikki Giovanni

Republic under assault / Thomas Fitton

Sugar, butter, flour / Jenna Hunterson

Juvenile and Young Adult:Amongst the beasts & briars / Ashley Poston

Great battles for boys / Joe Giorello

Last mirror on the left / L. R. Giles

Mrs. Bacon is fakin / Dan Gutman

Poisoned / Jennifer Donnelly

What is an epidemic? / Heather Hudak

Movies and TV series:

Angel

Ash vs Evil Dead

Assassin’s Creed

Bones

Born & Bred

Carousel

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Deadwood

The Devil & Max Devlin

Domestic Disturbance

Encounter

Everybody Loves Raymond (1-9)

First Cow

From the Terrace

The Grey

The Hustler

JoJo Rabbit

Kiss Me Kate

The Long Hot Summer

Modern Times

Nanny

Planet Earth

Repo-Men

Showboat

Star Trek Picard

That 70s Show

The Three Musketeers / The Four Musketeers

Transformers – Age of Extinction

What a Way to Go

Music:

Ascension / Sufjan Stevens

Wildflowers / Tom Petty

