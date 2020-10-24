Adult Fiction:
All the difference / Kaira Rouda
Beowulf: a new translation / Maria Dahvana Headley
Breaking rules / Elle James
Christmas at the Island Hotel / Jenny Colgan
Dog’s perfect Christmas / W. Bruce Cameron
Gift of the magpie / Donna Andrews
Goodbye year / Kaira Rouda
Here, home, hope / Kaira Rouda
In the mirror / Kaira Rouda
Last druid / Terry Brooks
Mannequin and wife / Jen Fawkes
Plain bad heroines / Emily M. Danforth
Tell me my name / Erin Ruddy
Adult Non-Fiction:Cary Grant / Scott Eyman
Dead are arising / Les Payne
Make me rain / Nikki Giovanni
Republic under assault / Thomas Fitton
Sugar, butter, flour / Jenna Hunterson
Juvenile and Young Adult:Amongst the beasts & briars / Ashley Poston
Great battles for boys / Joe Giorello
Last mirror on the left / L. R. Giles
Mrs. Bacon is fakin / Dan Gutman
Poisoned / Jennifer Donnelly
What is an epidemic? / Heather Hudak
Movies and TV series:
Angel
Ash vs Evil Dead
Assassin’s Creed
Bones
Born & Bred
Carousel
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Deadwood
The Devil & Max Devlin
Domestic Disturbance
Encounter
Everybody Loves Raymond (1-9)
First Cow
From the Terrace
The Grey
The Hustler
JoJo Rabbit
Kiss Me Kate
The Long Hot Summer
Modern Times
Nanny
Planet Earth
Repo-Men
Showboat
Star Trek Picard
That 70s Show
The Three Musketeers / The Four Musketeers
Transformers – Age of Extinction
What a Way to Go
Music:
Ascension / Sufjan Stevens
Wildflowers / Tom Petty
