Large Print:
Hush-hush / Stuart Woods
Russian / James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
Egg shooters / Laura Childs
Irish parade murder / Leslie Meier
Murder at Mabel’s Motel / G. A. McKevett
Prodigal son / Gregg Hurwitz
Russian / James Patterson
Thousand ships / Natalie Haynes
We could be heroes / Mike Chen
Adult Non-Fiction:
American baby / Gabrielle Glaser
Chatter / Ethan Kross
Devil you know / Charles M. Blow
Doctors Blackwell / Janice P. Nimura
Just as I am / Cicely Tyson
Land / Simon Winchester
Let me tell you what I mean / Joan Didion
Price you pay for college / Ron Lieber
Robert E. Lee and me / Ty Seidule
Children, Juvenile and Young Adult:
Banana Fox and the secret sour society / James Kochalka
Bear island / Matthew Cordell
City of villains / Estelle Laure
Don’t tell a soul / Kirsten Miller
Eyes that kiss in the corners / Joanna Ho
Field trip fiasco / James Patterson
Have I ever told you Black lives matter / Shani King
Highest tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s life, leadership, and legacy / Kekla Magoon
Nicky and Vera / Peter Sis
Pizza and Taco: best party ever / Stephen Shaskan
Puppy in my head / Elise Gravel
Sea in winter / Christine Day
Unplugged / Gordon Korman
While I was away / Waka Brown
Written in starlight / Isabel Ibanez
