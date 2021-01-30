Large Print:

Hush-hush / Stuart Woods

Russian / James Patterson

Adult Fiction:

Egg shooters / Laura Childs

Irish parade murder / Leslie Meier

Murder at Mabel’s Motel / G. A. McKevett

Prodigal son / Gregg Hurwitz

Russian / James Patterson

Thousand ships / Natalie Haynes

We could be heroes / Mike Chen

Adult Non-Fiction:

American baby / Gabrielle Glaser

Chatter / Ethan Kross

Devil you know / Charles M. Blow

Doctors Blackwell / Janice P. Nimura

Just as I am / Cicely Tyson

Land / Simon Winchester

Let me tell you what I mean / Joan Didion

Price you pay for college / Ron Lieber

Robert E. Lee and me / Ty Seidule

Children, Juvenile and Young Adult:

Banana Fox and the secret sour society / James Kochalka

Bear island / Matthew Cordell

City of villains / Estelle Laure

Don’t tell a soul / Kirsten Miller

Eyes that kiss in the corners / Joanna Ho

Field trip fiasco / James Patterson

Have I ever told you Black lives matter / Shani King

Highest tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s life, leadership, and legacy / Kekla Magoon

Nicky and Vera / Peter Sis

Pizza and Taco: best party ever / Stephen Shaskan

Puppy in my head / Elise Gravel

Sea in winter / Christine Day

Unplugged / Gordon Korman

While I was away / Waka Brown

Written in starlight / Isabel Ibanez

