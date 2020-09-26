Large Print:
Coast-to-coast murders / James Patterson
Transcendent kingdom / Yaa Gyasi
Adult Fiction:
Beyond / Chloe Neill
Book of two ways / Jodi Picoult
Clay’s quilt / Silas House
Coast-to-coast murders / James Patterson
Comeback / Ella Berman
Daddy / Emma Cline
Deception at Thorncrest / Ashley Weaver
Doors of Eden / Adrian Tchaikovsky
Emerald blaze / Ilona Andrews
Fullness of time / Jeff High
Henna artist / Alka Joshi
Next to last stand / Craig Johnson
One for the books / Jenn McKinlay
Orphan collector / Ellen Marie Wiseman
Paradise peak / Janet Dailey
Parchment of leaves / Silas House
Prime deceptions / Valerie Valdes
To tell you the truth / Gilly Macmillan
Well played / Jen DeLuca
What love sees / Susan Vreeland
Wicked hour / Chloe Neill
Adult Non-Fiction:
Agent Sonya / Ben Macintyre
Battlegrounds / H. R. McMaster
Big friendship / Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman
Can’t even / Anne Helen Petersen
Chiffon trenches / Andre Leon Talley
Conditional citizens / Laila Lalami
Disloyal / Michael Cohen
Down from the mountain / Bryce Andrews
Finding freedom / Omid Scobie
Flying free / Cecilia Aragon
His truth is marching on / Jon Meacham
How to astronaut / Terry Virts
I miss you when I blink / Mary Laura Philpott
Outspoken / Olly Neal
Pyongyang / Guy Delisle
Solutions and other problems / Allie Brosh
Total meditation / Deepak Chopra
We’re better than this / Elijah Cummings
What it’s like to be a bird / David Allen Sibley
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alien adventures of Finn Caspian / Jonathan Messinger
Early departures / Justin Reynolds
Left-handed booksellers of London / Garth Nix
Maya and the rising dark / Rena Barron
Miss Meteor / Tehlor Kay Mejia
Oathkeeper / Erin Hunter
Poison in the colony: James Town 1622 / Elisa Carbone
Same sun here / Silas House
Science fair sabotage / Gertrude Chandler Warner
Silvered serpents / Roshani Chokshi
Smash it / Francina Simone
Vampires never get old / Zoraida Cordova
Audiobooks:
Christmas cupcake murder / Joanne Fluke
Movies and TV series:
American Horror Story Asylum
Anne of Green Gables
Boondock Saints
Emperor’s New Groove
Family
Friday After Next
Happy Death Day 2U
Home Alone 2
Light of My Life
Lost in Space
Major Payne
Monty Python & the Holy Grail
Number 23
Pokemon Black & White
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Power
Scary Stories to tell in the Dark
Supernatural
Swiss Family Robinson
Vice
Walking Dead
Wrong Turn
Zombieland
Music:
American Head / The Flaming Lips
Dirt & the Stars / Mary Chapin Carpenter
RTJ4 / Run the Jewels
Speed of Now Pt. 1 / Keith Urban
