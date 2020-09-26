Large Print:

Coast-to-coast murders / James Patterson

Transcendent kingdom / Yaa Gyasi

Adult Fiction:

Beyond / Chloe Neill

Book of two ways / Jodi Picoult

Clay’s quilt / Silas House

Coast-to-coast murders / James Patterson

Comeback / Ella Berman

Daddy / Emma Cline

Deception at Thorncrest / Ashley Weaver

Doors of Eden / Adrian Tchaikovsky

Emerald blaze / Ilona Andrews

Fullness of time / Jeff High

Henna artist / Alka Joshi

Next to last stand / Craig Johnson

One for the books / Jenn McKinlay

Orphan collector / Ellen Marie Wiseman

Paradise peak / Janet Dailey

Parchment of leaves / Silas House

Prime deceptions / Valerie Valdes

To tell you the truth / Gilly Macmillan

Well played / Jen DeLuca

What love sees / Susan Vreeland

Wicked hour / Chloe Neill

Adult Non-Fiction:

Agent Sonya / Ben Macintyre

Battlegrounds / H. R. McMaster

Big friendship / Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

Can’t even / Anne Helen Petersen

Chiffon trenches / Andre Leon Talley

Conditional citizens / Laila Lalami

Disloyal / Michael Cohen

Down from the mountain / Bryce Andrews

Finding freedom / Omid Scobie

Flying free / Cecilia Aragon

His truth is marching on / Jon Meacham

How to astronaut / Terry Virts

I miss you when I blink / Mary Laura Philpott

Outspoken / Olly Neal

Pyongyang / Guy Delisle

Solutions and other problems / Allie Brosh

Total meditation / Deepak Chopra

We’re better than this / Elijah Cummings

What it’s like to be a bird / David Allen Sibley

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Alien adventures of Finn Caspian / Jonathan Messinger

Early departures / Justin Reynolds

Left-handed booksellers of London / Garth Nix

Maya and the rising dark / Rena Barron

Miss Meteor / Tehlor Kay Mejia

Oathkeeper / Erin Hunter

Poison in the colony: James Town 1622 / Elisa Carbone

Same sun here / Silas House

Science fair sabotage / Gertrude Chandler Warner

Silvered serpents / Roshani Chokshi

Smash it / Francina Simone

Vampires never get old / Zoraida Cordova

Audiobooks:

Christmas cupcake murder / Joanne Fluke

Movies and TV series:

American Horror Story Asylum

Anne of Green Gables

Boondock Saints

Emperor’s New Groove

Family

Friday After Next

Happy Death Day 2U

Home Alone 2

Light of My Life

Lost in Space

Major Payne

Monty Python & the Holy Grail

Number 23

Pokemon Black & White

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Power

Scary Stories to tell in the Dark

Supernatural

Swiss Family Robinson

Vice

Walking Dead

Wrong Turn

Zombieland

Music:

American Head / The Flaming Lips

Dirt & the Stars / Mary Chapin Carpenter

RTJ4 / Run the Jewels

Speed of Now Pt. 1 / Keith Urban

