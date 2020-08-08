Large Print:

Order / Daniel Silva

Silent wife / Karin Slaughter

Adult Fiction:

Alpha / Steven Konkoly

Blessing to cherish / Lauraine Snelling

Falcon always wings twice / Donna Andrews

Friendship list / Susan Mallery

German heiress / Anika Scott

German midwife / Mandy Robotham

Girl in the letter / Emily Gunnis

Good family / A. H. Kim

Harrow the ninth / Tamsyn Muir

Hollow ones / Guillermo del Toro

Immune / David Kazzie

Last flight / Julie Clark

Last Mrs. Summers / Rhys Bowen

Lions of Fifth Avenue / Fiona Davis

Living dead / George Romero

Mum & Dad / Joanna Trollope

Night swim / Megan Goldin

Palace / Christopher Reich

Silent wife / Karin Slaughter

Space station down / Ben Bova

Sucker punch / Laurell K. Hamilton

Sweet sorrow / David Nicholls

Vanessa Yu’s magical Paris tea shop / Roselle Lim

You had me at hola / Alexis Daria

Adult Non-Fiction:

Buddhist on death row / David Sheff

Caste / Isabel Wilkerson

Chosen few / Gregg Zoroya

Fixed stars / Molly Wizenberg

Lab of one’s own / Rita Colwell

Make change / Shaun King

My life as a villainess / Laura Lippman

Showtime at the Apollo / Ted Fox

True crimes and misdemeanors / Jeffrey Toobin

Unbreakable child / Kim Michele Richardson

Wandering in strange lands / Morgan Jerkins

Woman’s guide to how men think / Shawn Smith

Juvenile and Young Adult:

All together now / Hope Larson

Dragon prince: moon / Aaron Ehasz

Eva in the spotlight / Rebecca Elliott

Faith / Julie Murphey

Forest of souls / Lori Lee

Good for nothings / Danielle Banas

Midnight sun / Stephanie Meyer

Peculiar peril / Jeff VanderMeer

Rowley Jefferson’s awesome friendly adventure / Jeff Kinney

Seasons of the storm / Elle Cosimano

Stanley Tools woodworking is awesome / Chris Peterson

You should see me in a crown / Leah Johnson

