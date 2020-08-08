Large Print:
Order / Daniel Silva
Silent wife / Karin Slaughter
Adult Fiction:
Alpha / Steven Konkoly
Blessing to cherish / Lauraine Snelling
Falcon always wings twice / Donna Andrews
Friendship list / Susan Mallery
German heiress / Anika Scott
German midwife / Mandy Robotham
Girl in the letter / Emily Gunnis
Good family / A. H. Kim
Harrow the ninth / Tamsyn Muir
Hollow ones / Guillermo del Toro
Immune / David Kazzie
Last flight / Julie Clark
Last Mrs. Summers / Rhys Bowen
Lions of Fifth Avenue / Fiona Davis
Living dead / George Romero
Mum & Dad / Joanna Trollope
Night swim / Megan Goldin
Palace / Christopher Reich
Silent wife / Karin Slaughter
Space station down / Ben Bova
Sucker punch / Laurell K. Hamilton
Sweet sorrow / David Nicholls
Vanessa Yu’s magical Paris tea shop / Roselle Lim
You had me at hola / Alexis Daria
Adult Non-Fiction:
Buddhist on death row / David Sheff
Caste / Isabel Wilkerson
Chosen few / Gregg Zoroya
Fixed stars / Molly Wizenberg
Lab of one’s own / Rita Colwell
Make change / Shaun King
My life as a villainess / Laura Lippman
Showtime at the Apollo / Ted Fox
True crimes and misdemeanors / Jeffrey Toobin
Unbreakable child / Kim Michele Richardson
Wandering in strange lands / Morgan Jerkins
Woman’s guide to how men think / Shawn Smith
Juvenile and Young Adult:
All together now / Hope Larson
Dragon prince: moon / Aaron Ehasz
Eva in the spotlight / Rebecca Elliott
Faith / Julie Murphey
Forest of souls / Lori Lee
Good for nothings / Danielle Banas
Midnight sun / Stephanie Meyer
Peculiar peril / Jeff VanderMeer
Rowley Jefferson’s awesome friendly adventure / Jeff Kinney
Seasons of the storm / Elle Cosimano
Stanley Tools woodworking is awesome / Chris Peterson
You should see me in a crown / Leah Johnson
