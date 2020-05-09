Large Print:

20th victim / James Patterson

Book of lost friends / Lisa Wingate

Camino winds / John Grisham

Walk the wire / David Baldacci

Wedding dress / Danielle Steel

Adult Fiction:

20th victim / James Patterson

All adults here / Emma Straub

Big summer / Jennifer Weiner

Camino winds / John Grisham

Close up / Amanda Quick

Dead land / Sarah Paretsky

Deep in the Alaskan woods / Karen Harper

Duke by any other name / Grace Burrowes

End of October / Lawrence Wright

Farm stand / Amy Clipston

Feels like falling / Kristy Woodson Harvey

Godzilla aftershock / Arvid Nelson

Good marriage / Kimberly McCreight

Have you seen me? / Kate White

Hello, summer / Mary Kay Andrews

If it bleeds / Stephen King

Knockout queen / Rufi Thorpe

Little family / Ishmael Beah

Murder on Pleasant Avenue / Victoria Thompson

Network effect / Martha Wells

Old Lovegood girls / Gail Godwin

Paladin / David Ignatius

Pumpkin spice peril / Jenn McKinlay

Robert B. Parker’s grudge match / Mike Lupica

Sea wife / Amity Gaige

Secrets of Love Story Bridge / Phaedra Patrick

Skull Island, the birth of Kong / Arvid Nelson

Split / Sharon Bolton

Sweeney sisters / Lian Dolan

Take me apart / Sara Sligar

Tell the machine goodnight / Katie Williams

Tempos recios – Fierce times / Mario Vargas Llosa

Tiny imperfections / Alli Frank

To the eastern seas / Julian Stockwin

Unyielding hope / Janette Oke

Water keeper / Charles Martin

Wedding dress / Danielle Steel

Adult Non-Fiction

Address book / Deirdre Mask

All boys aren’t blue / George M. Johnson

Black cabinet / Jill Watts

Bliss(ters) / Gail M. Francis

CSNY / Peter Doggett

Deaf republic / Ilya Kaminsky

Fierce, free, & full of fire / Jen Hatmaker

Finding Gobi / Dion Leonard

Fire in Paradise / Alastair Gee

Front row at the Trump show / Jonathan Karl

Grand / Charles Johnson

Hustle harder, hustle smarter / Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

I’m your huckleberry / Val Kilmer

In deep / David Rohde

Ingredients / George Zaidan

Magnolia table volume 2 / Joanna Gaines

My wife said you may want to marry me / Jason Rosenthal

Officer Clemmons / Francois S. Clemmons

Pelosi / Molly Ball

Planter of modern life / Stephen Heyman

Ruthless elimination of hurry / John Mark Comer

Step away from paradise / Thomas Shor

Tree story / Valerie Trouet

Warhol / Blake Gopnik

Why did I come into this room? / Joan Lunden

Why we swim / Bonnie Tsui

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Becoming Brianna / Terri Libenson

Betrothed / Kiera Cass

Castle in the mist / Amy Ephron

Clap when you land / Elizabeth Acevedo

Escape to the mesa / StacyPlays

Expedition on the tundra / StacyPlays

Finn and the intergalactic lunchbox / Michael Buckley

Harley Merlin and the challenge of chaos / Bella Forrest

Incredibly dead pets of Rex Dexter / Aaron Reynolds

Katie Cupcakes and wedding bells / Coco Simon

Lost fairy tales / Anna James

Machines that think / Don Brown

One and only Bob / Katherine Applegate

Sal & Gabi fix the universe / Carlos Hernandez

Shuri / Nic Stone

So this is love / Elizabeth Lim

Stepping stones / Lucy Knisley

Trials of Apollo Camp Jupiter classified / Rick Riordan

Ways to make sunshine / Renee Watson

Wonder pony / Marie Spenale

Movies and TV:

Bad Boys for Life

Buster Keaton collection

Cats

Curse of the Werewolf collection

Disturbia

Furies

Gentlemen

Grease

Harold Lloyd collection

IP Man 4

Just Mercy

Last Full Measure

Like a Boss

Little Women

Midsomer Murders

Turning

Walking Dead

