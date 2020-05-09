Large Print:
20th victim / James Patterson
Book of lost friends / Lisa Wingate
Camino winds / John Grisham
Walk the wire / David Baldacci
Wedding dress / Danielle Steel
Adult Fiction:
20th victim / James Patterson
All adults here / Emma Straub
Big summer / Jennifer Weiner
Camino winds / John Grisham
Close up / Amanda Quick
Dead land / Sarah Paretsky
Deep in the Alaskan woods / Karen Harper
Duke by any other name / Grace Burrowes
End of October / Lawrence Wright
Farm stand / Amy Clipston
Feels like falling / Kristy Woodson Harvey
Godzilla aftershock / Arvid Nelson
Good marriage / Kimberly McCreight
Have you seen me? / Kate White
Hello, summer / Mary Kay Andrews
If it bleeds / Stephen King
Knockout queen / Rufi Thorpe
Little family / Ishmael Beah
Murder on Pleasant Avenue / Victoria Thompson
Network effect / Martha Wells
Old Lovegood girls / Gail Godwin
Paladin / David Ignatius
Pumpkin spice peril / Jenn McKinlay
Robert B. Parker’s grudge match / Mike Lupica
Sea wife / Amity Gaige
Secrets of Love Story Bridge / Phaedra Patrick
Skull Island, the birth of Kong / Arvid Nelson
Split / Sharon Bolton
Sweeney sisters / Lian Dolan
Take me apart / Sara Sligar
Tell the machine goodnight / Katie Williams
Tempos recios – Fierce times / Mario Vargas Llosa
Tiny imperfections / Alli Frank
To the eastern seas / Julian Stockwin
Unyielding hope / Janette Oke
Water keeper / Charles Martin
Wedding dress / Danielle Steel
Adult Non-Fiction
Address book / Deirdre Mask
All boys aren’t blue / George M. Johnson
Black cabinet / Jill Watts
Bliss(ters) / Gail M. Francis
CSNY / Peter Doggett
Deaf republic / Ilya Kaminsky
Fierce, free, & full of fire / Jen Hatmaker
Finding Gobi / Dion Leonard
Fire in Paradise / Alastair Gee
Front row at the Trump show / Jonathan Karl
Grand / Charles Johnson
Hustle harder, hustle smarter / Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
I’m your huckleberry / Val Kilmer
In deep / David Rohde
Ingredients / George Zaidan
Magnolia table volume 2 / Joanna Gaines
My wife said you may want to marry me / Jason Rosenthal
Officer Clemmons / Francois S. Clemmons
Pelosi / Molly Ball
Planter of modern life / Stephen Heyman
Ruthless elimination of hurry / John Mark Comer
Step away from paradise / Thomas Shor
Tree story / Valerie Trouet
Warhol / Blake Gopnik
Why did I come into this room? / Joan Lunden
Why we swim / Bonnie Tsui
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Becoming Brianna / Terri Libenson
Betrothed / Kiera Cass
Castle in the mist / Amy Ephron
Clap when you land / Elizabeth Acevedo
Escape to the mesa / StacyPlays
Expedition on the tundra / StacyPlays
Finn and the intergalactic lunchbox / Michael Buckley
Harley Merlin and the challenge of chaos / Bella Forrest
Incredibly dead pets of Rex Dexter / Aaron Reynolds
Katie Cupcakes and wedding bells / Coco Simon
Lost fairy tales / Anna James
Machines that think / Don Brown
One and only Bob / Katherine Applegate
Sal & Gabi fix the universe / Carlos Hernandez
Shuri / Nic Stone
So this is love / Elizabeth Lim
Stepping stones / Lucy Knisley
Trials of Apollo Camp Jupiter classified / Rick Riordan
Ways to make sunshine / Renee Watson
Wonder pony / Marie Spenale
Movies and TV:
Bad Boys for Life
Buster Keaton collection
Cats
Curse of the Werewolf collection
Disturbia
Furies
Gentlemen
Grease
Harold Lloyd collection
IP Man 4
Just Mercy
Last Full Measure
Like a Boss
Little Women
Midsomer Murders
Turning
Walking Dead
