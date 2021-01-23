Large Print:

Friends we keep / Jane Green

Piece of my heart / Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke

Adult Fiction:

Across the green grass fields / Seanan McGuire

All our summers / Holly Chamberlin

All the colors of night / Jayne Ann Krentz

Before she disappeared / Lisa Gardner

Better luck next time / Julia Claiborne Johnson

Center of everything / Jamie Harrison

Dream chaser / Kristen Ashley

House at the bottom of a lake / Josh Malerman

House on Vesper Sands / Paraic O’Donnell

In the garden of spite / Camilla Bruce

Last of the Moon girls / Barbara Davis

Memoirs of Hadrian / Marguerite Yourcenar

Mitford trial / Jessica Fellowes

My kind of town / Shelly Laurenston

Out of hounds / Rita Mae Brown

Outlaw country / William Johnstone

Pianos and flowers / Alexander McCall Smith

Remote control / Nnedi Okorafor

Rest and be thankful / Emma Glass

Shiver / Allie Reynolds

Sprinkling of murder / Daryl Wood Gerber

Sun collective / Charles Baxter

Switchback / Pamela Fagan Hutchins

Unfinished story / Boo Walker

Vanished bride / Bella Ellis

Adult Non-Fiction:

Do nothing / Celeste Headlee

Foodscape revolution / Brie Arthur

Ida B. the Queen / Michelle Duster

Life on our planet / David Attenborough

Lost words / Robert MacFarlane

Till murder do us part / James Patterson

You ought to do a story about me / Ted Jackson

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Amari and the night brothers / B. B. Alston

Ambitious girl / Meena Harris

Cast in firelight / Dana Swift

Complicated love story set in space / Shaun David Hutchinson

Dangerous secrets / Marianne Mancusi

Deal with the Elf King / Elise Kova

Essentially Charli / Charli D’Amelio

Everything you need to know when you are 10 / Kirsten Miller

From here to there / Vivian Kirkfield

Outside inside / Leuyen Pham

Star outside my window / Onjali Qatara Rauf

Super Mario manga mania / Yukio Sawada

Together we march / Leah Henderson

Universe of wishes / Dhonielle Clayton

We free the stars / Hafsah Faizal

Winterkeep / Kristin Cashore

