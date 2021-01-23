Large Print:
Friends we keep / Jane Green
Piece of my heart / Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke
Adult Fiction:
Across the green grass fields / Seanan McGuire
All our summers / Holly Chamberlin
All the colors of night / Jayne Ann Krentz
Before she disappeared / Lisa Gardner
Better luck next time / Julia Claiborne Johnson
Center of everything / Jamie Harrison
Dream chaser / Kristen Ashley
House at the bottom of a lake / Josh Malerman
House on Vesper Sands / Paraic O’Donnell
In the garden of spite / Camilla Bruce
Last of the Moon girls / Barbara Davis
Memoirs of Hadrian / Marguerite Yourcenar
Mitford trial / Jessica Fellowes
My kind of town / Shelly Laurenston
Out of hounds / Rita Mae Brown
Outlaw country / William Johnstone
Pianos and flowers / Alexander McCall Smith
Remote control / Nnedi Okorafor
Rest and be thankful / Emma Glass
Shiver / Allie Reynolds
Sprinkling of murder / Daryl Wood Gerber
Sun collective / Charles Baxter
Switchback / Pamela Fagan Hutchins
Unfinished story / Boo Walker
Vanished bride / Bella Ellis
Adult Non-Fiction:
Do nothing / Celeste Headlee
Foodscape revolution / Brie Arthur
Ida B. the Queen / Michelle Duster
Life on our planet / David Attenborough
Lost words / Robert MacFarlane
Till murder do us part / James Patterson
You ought to do a story about me / Ted Jackson
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Amari and the night brothers / B. B. Alston
Ambitious girl / Meena Harris
Cast in firelight / Dana Swift
Complicated love story set in space / Shaun David Hutchinson
Dangerous secrets / Marianne Mancusi
Deal with the Elf King / Elise Kova
Essentially Charli / Charli D’Amelio
Everything you need to know when you are 10 / Kirsten Miller
From here to there / Vivian Kirkfield
Outside inside / Leuyen Pham
Star outside my window / Onjali Qatara Rauf
Super Mario manga mania / Yukio Sawada
Together we march / Leah Henderson
Universe of wishes / Dhonielle Clayton
We free the stars / Hafsah Faizal
Winterkeep / Kristin Cashore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.