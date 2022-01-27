The Faulkner County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation and the Conway Public School Foundation announce the establishment of a new scholarship and support for teacher grants in the Conway Public Schools. Wesley and Jan Burks made the gift in honor of his mother’s years of teaching in the school district.
Janet Burks graduated from Arkansas College (now Lyon College) and earned a master’s degree in education from Arkansas State Teachers College (now UCA). She was an elementary school teacher in Conway for 28 years, retiring in 1995. She was instrumental in the creation of the first teacher personnel policies adopted by the Arkansas Department of Education in the 1970s.
The new Burks Family Scholarship will support scholarships for a graduate of Conway High School, with a preference to students who are African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Indigenous American/Inuit. Students may apply for this and other scholarships on the Arkansas Community Foundation website, arcf.org/apply/scholarships.
The Conway Public School Foundation runs a districtwide teacher and classroom enrichment grant program designed to inspire the creativity of Conway Public Schools teachers so that they may generate excitement and enable life-long learning for their students. Beginning next year, a grant will be made in honor of Janet Burks. To date, the Conway Public Schools Foundation has awarded more than $90,000 in Classroom Impact Grants to Conway teachers.
“We are very grateful for this generous gift from Dr. and Mrs. Burks and are honored that they choose this to recognize Mrs. Burks years of service to our district.” Jeff Collum, Conway Public Schools superintendent, said.
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
Opening their doors in 2001, the local affiliate has over $11.3 million in assets, 74 charitable funds and have awarded over $5.39 million in grants.
The Conway Public Schools Foundation was established in March 2007 by the Conway Board of Education, which unanimously approved the creation of an endowment from donations, gifts and bequests. The foundation provides philanthropic support, above and beyond the district’s operating budget, for a variety of initiatives that enhance the academic experience of every student in Conway Public Schools.
