With Faulkner County schools preparing to start a new year of classes in August, school buses will be back out on roads across the county. Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder is already working to ensure that area students, parents and drivers know what to do when school buses are out and how to best protect the county’s children on their way to and from school.
Per pamphlets provided to the Log Cabin by Finkenbinder, there’s several tips parents and students can use to ensure their safety at bus stops. Before even heading out to the bus stop, parents can make sure all their student’s things are put away in a backpack so they don’t drop anything on their way to or at the bus stop. Additionally, young children should be walked to the bus stop with their parents, while older children should walk in groups. Wearing bright colored clothes will also make students stand out to drivers.
For students, the old adage of “looking both ways” before crossing the street holds true, per the pamphlets, and following the bus driver’s instructions on when to cross the street is also a useful tip.
The pamphlets also discussed “danger zones” that students and parents should be aware of. These zones extend 10 to 15 feet out from the bus’s front, rear wheels and blind spots. Student should avoid these spots, the pamphlet read, and take five “giant” steps away from the front of a bus when crossing in front of it. Finkenbinder added that parents should report drivers who violate traffic laws regarding school buses.
“If parents are at a bus stop and record a violation [on] a cellphone or dash camera, they should save the video and contact me directly,” Finkenbinder said.
Finkenbinder said drivers should remember the rules of the road when seeing school buses this fall. When a bus has flashing yellow lights, it means the bus is preparing to stop in the next 300 feet, per the pamphlet. Cars approaching from the opposite direction should prepare to stop by decreasing their speed to 20 miles-per-hour or less. Finkenbinder said that drivers need to slow down when seeing the yellow lights.
“When drivers see the flashing yellow overhead lights, they need to slow down, not speed up,” Finkenbinder said. “Children are getting on and off the buses, [so] that’s not the time to speed up and try to beat the lights.”
When school bus lights are flashing red and the stop sign is extended, it’s illegal to pass the bus from any direction and can lead to a ticket as high as $2,500. Per the pamphlet, cars should stop 15 feet away from the bus and remain stopped until the flashing lights end and the stop sign arm is retracted.
Per the pamphlets, the most important thing to remember for drivers and parents are the students.
“Under all circumstances, look out for students,” one of the pamphlets read.
