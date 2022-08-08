The new fall term at St. Joseph Schools begins Aug. 15, and its seven new teachers attended a briefing on Aug. 4.
Chandler Stanek, Nathan McCrary, Lizzie Whitley, Audrey Elsinger, Ginny Siebenmorgen, Emily Medina and Austin Neumeier attended the briefing.
Stanek is the boy’s high school basketball coach and physical science teacher. McCrary will be teaching U.S. history, world history, world geography and career orientation. He will also be the boy’s soccer coach.
Whitley is now the new second-grade teacher. Elsinger is set to teach eighth-, 10th- and 12th-grade English.
Siebenmorgen will have three- and four-year-old preschoolers. Medina has charge of elementary and middle school art.
Neumeier will coach girl’s basketball and softball. He will also teach physical education and health.
