The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to begin offering a "pathway to a debt-free degree" for incoming freshmen from Arkansas in fall 2024, university President Houston Davis announced at a celebration in the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts on Thursday. 

The pathway, a program titled "UCA Commitment," will be open to incoming fall 2024 freshmen from Arkansas whose families make $100,000 a year or less. Students who opt into the program will receive support from UCA officials in ensuring they take advantage of all the funding resources already available to them.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.