The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to begin offering a "pathway to a debt-free degree" for incoming freshmen from Arkansas in fall 2024, university President Houston Davis announced at a celebration in the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts on Thursday.
The pathway, a program titled "UCA Commitment," will be open to incoming fall 2024 freshmen from Arkansas whose families make $100,000 a year or less. Students who opt into the program will receive support from UCA officials in ensuring they take advantage of all the funding resources already available to them.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat following the announcement, Davis said those resources include filling out a Federal Application for Student Aid, applying for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and work-study opportunities, among others.
"We'll take every student's specific situation and offer them a package to be able to [meet their financial needs to attend school]," Davis said, adding that students in the program won't have to take out a loan or use a credit card to cover the cost of attending school.
"Making certain we're focusing every dollar that we already are offering the students, that's the purpose of resource optimization initiative (ROI)," Davis said, adding UCA Commitment is a ROI concept.
While the first batch of students in the UCA Commitment program won't be on campus until next fall, the work to recruit them begins now, Davis said, adding that he expects about 750 students enrolled in the program's first class.
While the program might lead more students to enroll at UCA, Davis said he expects the program to help the most in retaining students that face financial challenges remaining in school.
"We know they show up here the first semester and they have a plan to pay for college, but they don't have any plan for the [following semesters]," Davis said. "That will be who we'll reach with this program."
About 700 people packed the concert hall to listen to the announcement the university began teasing on Wednesday. Notable university and Conway leaders, as well as multiple state representatives, attended Thursday's event, which included two additional announcements.
Davis told the audience that UCA exceeded its $100 million goal for "UCA Now," the capital campaign the university publicly launched in April 2021.
A $10 million gift from the Windgate Foundation, the same organization that gifted the university $20 million to build the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, put the university over the $100 million threshold by a significant margin. UCA Now ended with over $109 million in donations some 10 months ahead of schedule.
"UCA Now has indeed set a new bar for our future," Davis said. "The successful conclusion of the UCA Now Campaign really is just the beginning of the next big step for our university. It is fitting that we began UCA Now with a major gift in the early stages from the Windgate Foundation, and thanks to them, we have now come full circle."
Despite the gift finishing the capital campaign, the Windgate Foundation's latest donation "was not given with the intention" of completing UCA Now, Davis said.
"The new gift is a marker of an emergent university and a challenge and encouragement to take on what is next," Davis said. "This $10 million gift was made with a focus on the future, not just for UCA, but for the state of Arkansas."
To celebrate the launch of UCA Commitment, Arkansas high school students interested in the university can use the promotional code "COMMIT" to apply for free to UCA from Sept. 7-10.
"We are proud to continue finding new ways to eliminate financial barriers and increase our students’ capacity to succeed," Davis said to audience members. "UCA recognizes the vital role that education plays in shaping the future of our state and society. Through higher education, we empower individuals, inspire innovation and drive economic development, and the UCA Commitment is another investment in our students and in the state of Arkansas."
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
