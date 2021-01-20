Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero discussed the potential dangers of new variants of the coronavirus at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday.
Multiple virus variants have been identified in several locations across the globe, including Great Britain, Brazil and South Africa. While Romero said viral variants are common in the evolution of a pandemic, the COVID-19 variant that originated in Great Britain is of most concern to the Department of Health (ADH), as it is about 50 to 70 times more transmissible than the current strain of the coronavirus within the state. Despite its higher rate of transmissibility, the Great Britain variant, as well as the other known viral variants, have not been found to make any of the available coronavirus vaccines ineffective.
To date, 10 states have recorded the Great Britain variant, Romero said. While Arkansas has yet to confirm a case of the variant, Romero said it was only a matter of time. He added that the state has sent eight suspicious specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further testing. The ADH has yet to hear back on the results of the CDC specimen studies.
Romero said Arkansans shouldn’t be alarmed at the prospect of a virus variant, as controlling the spread is well within the state’s hands.
“We do have the means of controlling it, and it is as simple as wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance, Romero said.”
On the case front, the state recorded 1,331 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. While still high, the governor said the case numbers are down from last week, which he called an encouraging sign. Additionally, the state has seen a decrease of 1,854 in active cases for a total of 20,940. Faulkner County ranked fourth in the state with 85 new cases.
Not all of the state’s daily case statistics decreased, however. Forty-three additional deaths were also recorded on Tuesday bringing the state’s death toll to 4,386 since the beginning of the pandemic. Two additional Arkansans have been hospitalized for a total of 1,265.
The state received 18,600 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, increasing its stockpile to more than 290,000. Of the nearly 294,000 doses the state has received, almost 148,000, or about half of them, have been administered. For Phase 1B eligible vaccine recipients, visit the ADH website to find a pharmacy which offers the vaccine, the governor said.
Education Commissioner Johnny Key also announced that he intended to request $4.6 million in funds from the state legislature’s COVID-19 Appropriations Committee to cover outstanding emergency leave claims for school teachers in 2020.
After the press briefing ended on Tuesday afternoon, the governor flew to Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
