Kellye and Alex Holzhauer of Conway received a New Year’s Day surprise when their first baby, Nolan Henry, arrived 11 days early.
Nolan Henry Holzhauer was born at 3:27 p.m. on New Year’s Day. He weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long at birth.
“He decided, hey, 2020’s over I’ll make my appearance now,” Kellye said.
Nolan Henry was the first baby of 2021 born at the Conway Regional Women’s Center. He is the couple’s first child.
“He told Kellye that he was on his way right at bedtime on Thursday night (New Year’s Eve). We arrived here at the women’s center about 2 a.m.,” Alex said.
Kellye said: “I sent a text to my mom early that morning letting her know that Nolan Henry was on the way.”
Alex added, “My phone’s still exploding.”
The couple relied heavily on the expertise of Laura Bennett, RN, their labor nurse, and Courtney Sick, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist and delivering physician, during the three-hour labor. Kellye’s obstetrician-gynecologist is Michael Wood, MD. Wood and Sick, along with Kala Slaton, MD, practice at the Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center.
“Our delivery nurse, Laura, was absolutely incredible; she helped coach us through the whole process and she was with us for about three hours,” said Alex. “I just cannot believe how hard and how diligently they take care of people here. The nurses are spectacular. I’m totally blown away.”
A tired Kellye agreed, adding “Dr. Sick did a fantastic job during the delivery.”
The Holzhauers’ long-awaited pregnancy began a month after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work from home.
“When we started working from home, we turned one of the rooms into an office space. A month later, we found out that we needed to turn that space into a nursery,” Alex said.
Kellye added, “We’ve been on strict lockdown. It’s been hard not to be able to really see people or shop for him.”
Kellye and Alex Holzhauer have lived in Conway for about 10 years, where they both work at Acxiom. Alex is a solutions developer and Kellye is a talent development specialist. The two met at the University of Central Arkansas through mutual friends. Alex’s degree is in Management Information Systems and Kellye has a degree in Computer Science.
Their next step together is the learning process that comes with a first baby.
“We are just so happy to have him. We have been looking forward to him for so long,” Kellye said.
The Holzhauers have chosen Shayna Wood, MD, with TLC Pediatrics of Conway as their pediatrician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.