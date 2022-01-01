(2012)
The Conway Morning Rotary Club recently presented a $1,500 check to Ida Burns Elementary School through their project “Power Up with Techknowledgey.” The club is partnering with the school to provide technology such as iPads and iPod Touches that will be housed in the school media center and in the Reading Intervention Room. They can be used by students in kindergarten through fourth grade to improve comprehension skills.
Els Strickland, program director for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) 20th Judicial District, and Tess Fletcher, CASA executive director, were pictured accepting a donation from University of Central Arkansas senior Honors College student Ariel Moore as part of “Craft Wisely” honors seminar. The students undertook a service project in which they knitted gloves, caps and scarves for CASA clients and made a duplicate item to sale. The sale raised $876.
(1997)
A New Mexico family received a long distance Christmas miracle from Conway when they were reunited with their lost dog. The 17-month-old golden retriever, Tahoe, had been thrown from the vehicle of Jeff and Lisa Storck during an accident on Dec. 21 as they were coming through Conway en route to visit relatives in Memphis. The Storcks had given up on finding the dog alive. They were reunited at the Cracker Barrel in Conway, not far from the accident scene. Wearing a big, green bow, Tahoe received and gave kisses to the Storcks and their 17-month-old son, Caleb. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Faulkner County help reunite the family.
Dan Nabholz Jr. of Conway, chief executive officer of Nabholz Construction Corp., has been elected board chairman of the Little Rock Branch of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis. The Federal Reserve Bank has branches in Little Rock, Louisville and Memphis and serves as a bank for depository institutions and the federal government.
(1972)
Miss Ruby Lynch of Whittier, Calif., spent the holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Lynch, and her brother, Jim Lynch. Also expected to visit the Lynches are another son, John Lynch of Abilene, Texas. Mr. and Mrs. Lynch and son Jim, expect to move Jan. 10 to Apache Junction, Ariz., where they will make their home.
Dr. and Mrs. R.E. Hambuchen recently attended the wedding of Miss Penny Colleen Padgett and Dr. Thomas Gates Wilson Jr. in Knoxville, Tenn. The rehearsal dinner was held the evening before and hosted by Dr. Wilson’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Wilson of Conway.
Holiday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Chester C. Jones and Misses Debbie and Mary Jones are their daughter and sister, Mrs. Don Stancoff, Mr. Stancoff and their children, Kim and Scottie.
Mrs. Amy Davidson left recently to visit her son, Bobby L. Davidson, and her daughter, Mrs. Carma Jean Long, and their families. She is expected to return on Jan. 3.
