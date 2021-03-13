A Conway High School student reached a milestone only a handful of Arkansans ever have – he constructed a crossword puzzle that was printed in the New York Times.
Simon Marotte, 16, said he saw a YouTube video called “How to Make a Crossword Puzzle” and was intrigued.
“I was fascinated by it,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I went home and tried it; failed miserably.”
While in quarantine, he decided to try again – this time with the help of family friend and Little Rock attorney Victor Fleming.
“I’m pretty new to the crossword scene,” Simon said. “I only started solving regularly last year. Now, every morning when I’m eating breakfast, I do the crossword.”
He said Fleming mentored him and the pair even co-constructed a puzzle, which has also been accepted for publication by the New York Times.
Simon’s mother, Mary Ruth Marotte who is a professor of English at the University of Central Arkansas, said she wasn’t surprised by his interest in word puzzles.
“Simon has always been very curious, and I liked to give him a new word each day on the ride to school each day for years,” she said. “He kept a list on his phone with definitions. His love of language combined with his inquisitive nature probably makes him a natural constructor.”
Three of Simon’s solo puzzles have been accepted for publication in the New York Times, and his first ran on March 9.
Prior to it running, Simon told the Log Cabin he was excited and a little nervous to see how the crossword puzzle community would react to it.
“A lot of people take it very seriously, if it doesn’t sit right with them, they will comment about it,” he said. “Every day since beginning of quarantine, I’ve done the puzzle daily and read blogs about it. That helped me as a constructor. It will be interesting to see the reviews and comments about my own puzzle.”
The Log Cabin followed up with Simon after the puzzle was published to see how it was received.
“The feedback was pretty great overall,” he said.
Simon received $500 for his puzzle being published. While the money is nice, he said he was more motivated by people completing a puzzle he built.
“I’m really excited to see people doing it,” he said. “I know that some famous people do the puzzle daily – Jon Stewart, Bill Clinton. That will be pretty surreal.”
Simon said he was grateful for the support of his family and friends.
“Thank you to everybody who supported me – Vic, who mentored me through all this, my parents and grandparents. They have all been very supportive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.