New Zion Temple Church of God In Christ Outreach Ministries will begin to distribute free food boxes to families in need at 10 a.m. Aug. 29.
“To maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe, we are using a drive-thru method to distribute food boxes,” organizers said.
Recipients can pick up one box per car at New Zion Temple COGIC at 1272 Sutton Street in Conway.
No registration is required. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact any of the following:
Mrs. Donohoo at 501-920-2359.
The office at 501-329-7472.
By email at Newzion temple1@gmail.com.
On Facebook at New Zion Temple of Conway Church of God In Christ.
On the website at www.newziontemplecogic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.