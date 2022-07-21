A reception for two newly-ordained deacons from St. Joseph Catholic Church was held there on July 13. Deacons Calvin Pearcy and Ramon Argueta of Conway completed their six-year formation process on June 11 at Christ the King Church in Little Rock.
Among the many attendees who congratulated them were five priests, three other deacons and a seminarian. They are Father Warren Harvey, Bishop Anthony Taylor’s Liaison to the Council for Black Catholics and Chaplain for St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock; Seminarian Elijah Bailey of Conway; Deacon Pearcy, Deacon Argueta, and St. Joseph Deacon David Westmoreland; St. Joseph Associate Pastor Father Belaraju Desam; St. Joseph Pastor Father Tony Robbins; Diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians, Father Jeff Hebert; Deacon Ed Sweeden from Immaculate Conception Church in North Little Rock; and St. Joseph Deacon David French.
