Conway Police are currently on the lookout for the “Newport Thief,” a local man who has been stealing Newport cigarettes from multiple Dollar General stores across Conway, two of which happened over the weekend.
The “Newport Thief” is identified as a 50-year-old man named Ivory Tucker who is well known across the state of Arkansas for stealing cigarettes at multiple different grocery stores, according to Conway Police Department spokesperson Lacey Kanipe.
On Friday, Sept. 24, Tucker struck the Dollar General on Dave Ward Drive where he stole 15 packs of Newport cigarettes from the business. According to the police report, Tucker went up to the register with grocery products and asked for 15 packs of cigarettes. After the cigarettes are scanned and placed into a bag, Tucker snatched the bag without the cashier noticing. He then told the cashier that he was going to go outside to grab his EBT card. Tucker then left without paying for the cigarettes, which totaled more than $120.
The employees of that Dollar General were aware of the “Newport Thief” but the cashier at the time was new so he was not told anything about him.
A second theft occurred the next day at the Dollar General on Hogan Lane. Tucker walked in with his own personal bag, something that was not out of the ordinary for shoppers, according to the cashier. He walked up to the cash register with a cart of items and started putting the cigarettes in his bag then walked out of the store. The cashier told Tucker he had to pay for the items, but Tucker left anyway. The cashier told police that at first he didn’t recognize him, but realized he was the "Newport Thief" as he was leaving.
Tucker was seen leaving in an old model red Ford Ranger from the video footage of the incident.
Tucker also stole 10 packs of cigarettes from Harp’s back in May of this year. Police tried to make contact with Tucker but by the time the report was filed in July, he was incarcerated in White County for absconding.
Tucker’s crimes span all the way back to 2011 with incidents out of White and Lawrence counties. Tucker was also arrested for similar incidents back in May of 2016 in Steele, Missouri, a small town of just a little over 1,000 people, about an hour outside of Jonesboro. There, he store two cartons of cigarettes from a Dollar General and a Walmart in a town just 20 minutes away, where he was finally arrested.
Tucker currently has two other warrants out for him for other theft of property reports out of Perry County and Little Rock, both from Monday, Sept. 27.
As of Tuesday, he had yet to be arrested according to Conway Police in relation to the incidents that occurred in Conway.
