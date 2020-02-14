1775 Brittany Circle, Conway
2,520 square feet of living space
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
$239,900
The Tracy Tidwell Team, ERA TEAM Real Estate, 501-472-4709
This well-maintained and nicely updated house in West Conway has a plethora of extras that make is feel like home.
Offered for sale by ERA TEAM Real Estate, the home is at 1775 Brittany Circle in the St. John’s subdivision. Nestled back in a wonderfully wooded lot, this split-level home has three bedrooms and two full baths in 2,520 square feet. The brick façade fits in nicely with the trees surrounding the home. Some of its best features include a spacious laundry room, a large living area and new appliances in the kitchen.
Whether you’re enjoying the outdoor views from the huge front porch or covered back patio, or spending time with the family in the upstairs bonus room, this house is built for comfort. Neutral colors are used in the main living spaces, along with laminate floors that are easy to clean and will last for years. Windows line the family room, giving the spacious area a welcoming feeling.
The kitchen is classically styled, with subtle gray and white tones on the cabinets, the counters, the custom subway tile backsplash and the brick accents above the cabinets. Entertaining is made easy, thanks to a pass-through window from the kitchen to the family room. Dining options can be found in the separate breakfast room at the front of the house.
As for the private family spaces, the master bedroom is on the main level, yet away from the three secondary bedrooms. Nice modern touches can be seen in these spaces, such as granite countertops, wood accents on the walls, custom lighting, and tiled wet areas.
Other features in the home include:
HVAC and water heater are less than two years old.
Seller is offering a First American Home Warranty to the buyer.
Insulated doors and windows.
Two-car garage.
Central heat and air.
Floored attic.
Separate office or workout room.
Large separate pantry.
A lot of the boxes on your “must have” list will be ticked, thanks to all the special features in this home. Call today to schedule your personal showing of the home, which is priced at $239,900. For more information, please call The Tracy Tidwell Team of ERA TEAM Real Estate at 501-472-4709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.