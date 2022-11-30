Teachers at Mayflower Public Schools worked on completing National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) training recently, the district announced. The training, delivered from the NIET with the support of the Arkansas Rural Educator Network and the Walton Family Foundation, is in its second year in Arkansas, and per the NIET’s website, the training has served 25 districts in the state in rural areas since last year. “Continuous learning for teachers is taking place today with NIET,” Mayflower Principal Candie Watts said in the announcement.

