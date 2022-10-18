Teacher of year

Pictured are Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key (left), 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Capri Salaam and North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski.

 Submitted photo

Capri Salaam, a social studies teacher at North Little Rock Middle School, received a surprise of a lifetime today when she was named the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Salaam, a multi-classroom lead teacher, was one of four state semi-finalists for the award and was chosen by the ATOY selection committee for her innovate teaching practices, her ability to connect with students from diverse backgrounds, and her efforts to stay engaged with her students after they leave her classroom.

