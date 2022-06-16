The U.S. Marshals Service-Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force along with the Conway and North Little Rock police departments made an arrest near a Conway apartment complex late Wednesday in connection with a shooting death Tuesday in North Little Rock.
Ramondo Edwards Jr., 20, of North Little Rock was arrested without incident a little after 11 p.m. Wednesday, CPD officials said in a news release.
Edwards was then taken to the NLR Justice Center for questioning before being booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Edwards is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder, NLRPD officials said.
Background
NLRPD responded to the 3800 block of Hillside Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday in response to a shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a man – later identified as 30-year-old Keith Waller – suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, NLRPD said in a news release.
Waller later died from his injuries, at which point the NLRPD upgraded the incident to a homicide.
“Detectives have identified 20 year old Ramondo Montray Edwards (B/M) of North Little Rock, Arkansas as a suspect in this homicide,” NLRPD officials said in a news release asking for the public’s help to locate Edwards.
No details were provided regarding a connection between Edwards and Waller or how Edwards was developed as a suspect.
