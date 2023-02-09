A new Stake Presidency was organized in the North Little Rock Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a semi-annual Stake conference held Jan. 29.
The presidency includes Jared McKinney, president; William Haygood, first counselor; and Jacob Stokes, second counselor.
The North Little Rock Stake, comparable to a diocese in the Roman Catholic Church, comprises eight congregations, called wards or branches, in North Little Rock, Russellville, Danville, Conway and Quitman, and includes a Spanish-speaking group. McKinney and his counselors will serve the spiritual and temporal needs of nearly 3,300 members of the church within the boundaries of the Stake, which is defined as a geographical area.
The new presidency will oversee programs in the area, working with ward bishops and other local leaders. A stake presidency typically serves for nine or 10 years and during that time balance work, family, and their leadership position. Leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve as lay ministers, without salary.
President McKinney is an attorney at McKinney & McKinney Law Firm, Haygood is a physical therapist and Stokes is a special agent for the FBI.
At the same meeting, a big thanks for their many years of service and dedication was issued to the outgoing leaders of the stake: Carlton Wing- President, Corey Moline- First Counselor and John Hopkins- Second Counselor.
