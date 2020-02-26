A North Little Rock woman is behind bars and facing additional charges after she reportedly claimed Wednesday morning that she had been exposed to the coronavirus, forcing a district judge to cancel court.
Celia Marie Hill, 34, was scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in Mayflower District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding a December drug case she was charged in.
The North Little Rock woman, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations and possession of drug paraphernalia, now faces three additional charges after she falsely claimed she likely had the coronavirus.
Before being called to the stand, the woman vomited in the restrooms, located just outside the courtroom, and said she believed she had the coronavirus. The woman reportedly had a 102-degree fever, and District Judge David L. Reynolds ordered the courtroom be cleared and paramedics be called to the Mayflower Community Center.
According to the woman’s statement, she recently traveled on a commercial airline and believed she picked up the illness from one of the passengers who had the coronavirus.
Court was canceled and the building was shut down as medical staff began assessing the woman. However, when she became uncooperative and refused medical treatment, the judge ordered she receive a blood test, city attorney David Hogue said.
Officials determined by Wednesday afternoon that Hill did not have the disease.
“In collaboration with health care providers, the Arkansas Department of Health has investigated the situation in Faulkner County,” ADH spokesman Meg Mirivel told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The person in question is not under investigation for Covid-19. There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.”
Following the scare, Hill is now also charged an additional count of obstructing governmental operations as well as filing a false police report and contempt of court.
Nearly 200 individuals set to appear before Judge Reynolds on Wednesday were affected by the incident.
“Almost 200 people in Mayflower District Court were evacuated this morning due to a threat of coronavirus exposure,” Hogue said. “While the evacuation was called for out of extreme caution to preserve the health and safety of people in the building for court, test results are now showing that there is no reason (other than the woman’s statement) to believe anyone was exposed to the virus.”
Cases that were canceled Wednesday were reset for 8:30 a.m. March 11.
Online records show that Hill was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday. The North Little Rock woman is behind bars without bond pending a first appearance hearing on Friday, according to the arrest warrant issued against her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.