A North Little Rock woman who left a district court in chaos on Wednesday by claiming she’d been exposed to the coronavirus will remain behind bars without bond until Monday.
Celia Marie Hill, 34, reportedly told court officials at Mayflower District Court on Wednesday that she recently was exposed to the coronavirus.
District Judge David L. Reynolds canceled the remaining proceedings after learning of the woman’s claims and ordered the Mayflower Community Center be evacuated. Paramedics were called to the scene and hospital staff later confirmed Hill did not have the coronavirus.
When officials learned the woman lied about having the coronavirus, she was charged with obstructing governmental operations, filing a false police report and contempt of court. She was arrested upon being released from the hospital.
The North Little Rock woman appeared via video conference in Conway District Court on Friday for a first appearance hearing before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan.
At Reynolds’ request, Carnahan ordered the woman remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond pending a hearing before Reynolds on Monday.
After learning she would be held without bond, Hill asked the judge to reconsider the order, noting she was “still sick” and had previously posted bond in the case she appeared for on Wednesday in Mayflower District Court. Prior to saying she had the coronavirus earlier this week, officials said Hill had vomited in the restroom and had a 102-degree fever.
The district judge denied Hill’s request.
Hill had appeared Wednesday in Mayflower District Court regarding a December 2019 drug case. The North Little Rock woman was charged on Dec. 16 with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations.
After she claimed to have the coronavirus, court was canceled and nearly 200 cases were rescheduled. Cases that were canceled Wednesday were reset for 8:30 a.m. March 11.
