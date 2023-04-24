The Conway Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred at the Don Owen Sports Complex on Monday night, CPD announced in a Facebook post on Monday night.
CPD assured the public that the incident didn't involve an active shooter, despite social media reports that there was.
"Social media reports have been made that this is an active shooter incident, but these reports are false," the post read. "This incident took place between two individuals who fired shots at each other, and left the scene before officers arrived."
Officers are at the complex now investigating the incident.
"To reiterate: this is not an active shooter incident," the post read. "This was a disturbance between two individuals."
The agreed-upon definition of active shooter by US government agencies (including the White House, US Department of Justice, FBI, US Department of Education, US Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency) is “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a conﬁned and populated area.”
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry and CPD Chief William Tapley will host a news conference at 11 a.m. at Conway City Hall on Tuesday to "discuss the shots fired incident," the City of Conway announced via Facebook on Monday night.
This is a developing story and the Log Cabin Democrat will update it as additional news becomes available.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
