There is no evidence to suggest a weapon was brought onto Mount Vernon-Enola High School’s property last week, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement on Oct. 14.
The original tip, which came to the attention of Mount Vernon-Enola School District and the sheriff’s office on Oct. 13, alleged that a gun was found on the person of an Mount Vernon-Enola High School student on Oct. 11. The district, which was notified of the rumor two days later by a parent, released a statement on the high school’s Facebook page on Oct. 13.
“No evidence has been found to substantiate this accusation,” Mount Vernon-Enola High School’s statement read. “Please be assured that the administration is aware of this and measures are being taken for the safety of all MVE students.”
The sheriff’s office released two statements of its own on Oct. 13 and 14. The last statement, released on Oct. 14, cited the work of the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division, who found no evidence to corroborate the tip.
“Since becoming aware of the alleged incident yesterday, [the Criminal Investigation Division] has interviewed several witnesses in addition to the person of interest in the investigation,” the statement read. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any weapon was brought onto school property.”
Despite no evidence of a weapon, the sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing. If additional information becomes available, the sheriff’s office said it would provide it.
“The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority for Sheriff [Tim] Ryals and all us at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office. We appreciate your continued patience and support as this investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said in closing its Oct. 14 statement.
After the tip was first brought forward, the person of interest in the investigation was prohibited from entering the Mount Vernon-Enola High School campus until the investigation concluded.
