There is no evidence to suggest a weapon was brought onto Mount Vernon-Enola High School’s property last week, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement on Oct. 14.

The original tip, which came to the attention of Mount Vernon-Enola School District and the sheriff’s office on Oct. 13, alleged that a gun was found on the person of an Mount Vernon-Enola High School student on Oct. 11. The district, which was notified of the rumor two days later by a parent, released a statement on the high school’s Facebook page on Oct. 13.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.