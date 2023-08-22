Just days after classes began for Greenbrier Public Schools students, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is assuring families there is “no evidence to suggest any weapon” was brought onto Wooster Elementary School’s campus recently.
The FCSO issued the statement on Tuesday afternoon after it received a report on Monday evening of an “alleged incident involving accusations of a firearm” on the elementary school’s grounds.
“The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office takes allegations of this nature very seriously, and the safety of our students and staff remains a top priority for Sheriff Ryals and all of us at the FCSO,” the statement read.
Despite there being no evidence a weapon was ever on the school’s grounds, the investigation remains open. Wooster Elementary has its own school resource officer stationed on its campus at all times.
“We will update the community further should additional information become available,” the FCSO stated.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
