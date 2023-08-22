Just days after classes began for Greenbrier Public Schools students, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is assuring families there is “no evidence to suggest any weapon” was brought onto Wooster Elementary School’s campus recently.

The FCSO issued the statement on Tuesday afternoon after it received a report on Monday evening of an “alleged incident involving accusations of a firearm” on the elementary school’s grounds.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.