There are those who like to think they have a unique yard. Something that is different than the person down the street.
Well, Ray and Anne Dayer came up with a novel idea about 31 years ago when a tree died in their backyard.
Now, most of us would just cut it down and ground that old stump to sawdust. But no, they decided to have a Gnome carved because they thought their kids would think it was cool. Plus, it would give the tree a second life of sorts.
Well, it did, and more.
This whimsical passion started with the original gnome carved by Bryan Massey, professor of art at the University of Central Arkansas.
Over the years, other gnomes were carved – five to date – whenever a tree would die on the property and subsequently get a second life.
Now, 31 years later, things have come full circle as the person doing the carving is Jacob Miley, a student of Massey.
With the world as it is today, a little whimsical sounds like a great idea.
